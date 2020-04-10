Study reveals that coronavirus arrived in New York mainly from Europe, not China – BGR

A new genetic study reveals that the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York appears to come primarily from infected travelers from Europe, not China.

Investigators in New York began to pick up on this in March, around the same time that the Trump administration imposed a travel ban from Europe earlier this month.

New York has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States. USA, with more cases there than any other country in the world.

This comes from scientists and researchers at the NYU Langone Health genome. According to Adriana Heguy, director of the Center for Genomic Technology at the medical center, it was determined that most of the 75 samples they analyzed from patients diagnosed with the virus had their origin in Europe. And, specifically, it appears to be the result of infected travelers coming to New York from the UK, as well as France, Austria, and the Netherlands, among a few other countries.

The Genome Center in March switched from its previous work, analyzing the basic components of diseases such as cancer, to the COVID-19 analysis, practically excluding everything else. According to BloombergAn early test that Heguy's team observed was a strain of the virus taken from a Long Island resident who had not traveled anywhere to pick it up. His version of the virus corresponded to a strain found in England, which helps explain why the Trump administration imposed a travel ban from Europe in early March.

As of Thursday, the number of cases in New York State has continued to explode to a new high of 159,937, more than the total for Spain and even the total for Italy (143,000).

Of course, the fact that the virus strains came mainly from infected European travelers from the start does not mean that there have been no transmission chains throughout the area with links to other parts of the world. For him Bloomberg Report, for example, others have been found from Asia as well as the west coast of the United States.

In terms of the virus situation in the USA. USA As a whole over the weekend, the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University show more than 467,000 confirmed cases in the US. USA And almost 17,000 deaths.

