Stuart Broad, Michael Holding and Shaun Pollock talk about the best cricket hunters in history | Cricket News





Stuart Broad says Dale Steyn is "the bowler of his generation,quot;

Steyn? Marshall? McGrath? Ambrose?

When it comes to sealants, who can be considered the best of the best?

It was a question posed to three prolific pacemakers, Michael Holding, Shaun Pollock, and Stuart Broad, by Rob Key in the latest Sky Sports Cricket podcast while recording a fast bowling special.

MICHAEL HOLDING (249 trial wickets at 23.68)

"Australia Dennis Lillee and my old comrades from the West Indies Malcolm Marshall Y Andy Roberts.

"Lillee had it all: rhythm, aggression control. She was extremely fast when she started, but she had to completely reshape her action after a back injury and find different ways to get hitters out after losing a lot of rhythm."

"When you see that someone can adapt in that way, you have to rate him highly, as many players are not as effective when they miss a beat."

"Malcolm started with a good rhythm, but as time went on he learned a lot about fast bowling. He could evaluate opposition hitters so quickly and so easily. In those days you didn't have many tapes or computers, it was all in his head He understood how to deal with hitters.

Malcolm Marshall took 376 wickets in 81 tests for the West Indies

"Andy was someone I learned a lot from. He hardly ever spoke, he used to walk around the field with a sullen face and people thought he looked aggressive and must be a miserable guy. But that wasn't Andy."

"He was my roommate for most of my career and we used to talk about cricket almost every night. A lot of times, we would order food, we would stay in our room and talk about cricket. You would never believe how much this guy knows

"I have experience with those three guys, but just watching, you can't go Dale Steyn outside of photography. He has been one of the great fast bowlers in an era. You'd pay to see it. "

It's hard to name a thing that takes you up to 90 mph. I don't think you can make a quick bowler hat. You have it or you don't have it. If you have the ability to play fast then you have to train other aspects of bowling because fast bowling alone will not help. A smooth and economical action will help you play fast, something that does not put too much pressure on your body. Bowling Keys by Michael Holding

SHAUN POLLOCK (421 trial wickets at 11/23)

"Marshall had the next level and I was fortunate to meet him early in my career as it made me think of fast bowling in a completely different way."

"In my time, you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for the West Indies.

"Australia had Glenn McGrath and Bett Lee and I thought the Javagal Srinath from India didn't get the credit it deserved. Now you have James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era."

"Bur since I stopped playing, I can't have enough respect for Steyn. His ability to shape the ball to the front at high speed and then come back later and reverse it.

"He launched it on flat terrain and he had such good action and variations. It is something special and his statistics support it."

You need a rhythmic career; you can't go too fast or too slow and you have to be athletic. My father, being a right point guard, was big on my right hip and had to go early, holding his arm back until the hip ended and then it unwound, almost like a javelin thrower. Boys like Dale Steyn and Allan Donald were brilliant with the reinforced front leg that allowed them to catapult on it. Shaun Pollock's Bowling Keys

STUART BROAD (485 trial wickets at 28.50… until now!)

"The bowler of my generation is Steyn, definitely. I really enjoy watching him play: the action, the pace, the way he can balance it, the skill. If you wanted to be a bowler, you would want that kind of skill.

"A bowler who makes the most of any pitch is Pat Cummins. I don't know if it's because he has brute force or he's fast, but he seems to find some movement on any pitch."

Mitchell Johnson tore England apart in the 2013-14 series of ashes in Australia

"Then there is Mitchell Johnson, because of the fear factor and seeing world-class hitters, averaging between 45 and 50, unable to cope with the pace in the 2013-14 series of ashes in Australia."

"It got into the head of a hitter and spread to everyone's head. When you see someone as calm as Alastair Cook being hit by the beat, you have to respect the opposition and say well done."

"For now, I love seeing Kagiso Rabdada and Jofra Archer. Seeing those two battle in the next eight to nine years will be fascinating."

There are physical attributes and performance is very important to me. Lifting my knees and feeling energy in my legs, but mentality is everything. I will never be someone with the best attributes in the world physically or with abilities. I am not the most talented, but what I do know is that I will run every day, I will be aggressive, I will have the intention, I will try to take my teammates with me in one direction to win the game. Stuart Broad's Bowling Keys

Holding: The best Richards hitter I've ever seen

Our guests also discussed some of the best hitters they've ever seen or faced, and Mikey said Sir Viv Richards is second to none.

"Viv is the best hitter I've ever seen against anything," Holding added.

"He was never intimidated. Richard Hadlee in New Zealand, Dennis Lillee in Australia, Abdul Qadir in Pakistan, Bishan Bedi in India. Ian Botham in England. He won races against anyone and everyone."

Michael Holding says Viv Richards (pictured) is the best hitter he's ever seen

"He destroyed a lot of bowlers in the Caribbean. He didn't have to play four West Indies players at once, but he played against us (domestically) and got runs against all the teams."

"When he was hitting at No. 3 for the West Indies, I would often see him look at the first few patches, get a visual image and then go to sleep.

"People would have to wake him up and say 'Viv, it's your turn.' Sometimes it was early, sometimes, because you had (Gordon) Greenidge and (Desmond) Haynes, not so early!"

It was how well he understood his game and how it would adapt. He once spoke to me about going to Australia and understanding that he could no longer handle short-pitch deliveries, so he would hit the wicketkeeper and slip. There were times, especially in the subcontinent, where you thought, "I'm not sure we can take this guy down." We hoped he would make a mistake, instead of having a genuine plan. Shaun Pollock on Sachin Tendulkar

In a current hitting boss, Australian Steve Smith Broad added: "I remember when he hit a double hundred at Lord & # 39; s in 2015.

"Australia was about 340-1 after the first day and was driving the next morning with Jimmy Anderson and Mark Wood. I think Joe Root could have been in the car as well."

"I thought, 'I can't face the ground knowing they were going to try to hit another day.' We drove around Lord about eight times because I couldn't deal with Smith!"

