Stuart Broad: How I Got A Lead Over David Warner In 2019 Ashes Series | Cricket News

England paceman also talks working with James Anderson, and some of his new partner's grumpy moments!





Stuart Broad fired David Warner seven times during the 2019 Ashes series

Stuart Broad made sure David Warner had an Ashes series nightmare last summer.

The England sailor eliminated Australia's first game seven times, including by three consecutive ducks, as Warner finished the five-game series with just 95 runs and just two double-figure scores.

In the latest Sky Cricket podcast, a fast bowling special that also features West Indies legend Michael Holding and former South African star Shaun Pollock, Broad explained how he was able to enjoy so much success against a player who had previously had the best of it. .

"I did a lot of research since my record against him was really average," said Broad, in a program that you can listen to in the player above or downloading: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

"He is a very dangerous player and one of the best third-inning starting hitters in the world. You know he can come in and take you away if Australia has an advantage."

"After having played a lot against him for the past eight or nine years, I found out that since I'm a taller bowler, when he leaned into the crease, he was cutting and squaring, pushing me very far.

"I decided that I was just going to try to hit his stumps with every ball. I wasn't going to try to push him away because I felt that made him wide, I was just going to rip the seam."

Warner collected just 95 runs in 10 innings during the ashes.

"If he hit me again by four, I'd be happy. I didn't mind some initial limits if I could put those stumps into play. I probably ended up playing a bit more than planned, but it worked.

"Once I got it at Lord's for the third time in a row, I had a feeling I was gaining a competitive advantage over him."

"Little things, like he's come to talk to me in the morning. That's something he's never done, since he's such a strong competitive character. He was just trying to figure out what was going on."

"He asked me in Lord's warm-up if he had intended to cut it uphill and I said 'yes, yes, yes', but of course not!"

I hate when a captain takes a bowler, asks him which field he wants, and the bowler says "I don't care." What do you mean you don't care? You have to throw the ball! If I feel bad, I want another slip or a short leg, as it increases my intensity having to throw better balls. Without a deep square, I can't cast a drag down. If you take my cover off and slide it, I can't throw a half floating volley. Stuart Broad on wanting to decide his own fielding settings

Broad and New-ball partner James Anderson has formed one of the best bowling tandems in Test Cricket, taking over 1,000 wickets combined as England's spearheads, something they continue to be for Joe Root's side.

Broad explained why the duo works so well together and how it has been vital to have each other around when they bowling.

"He loves bowling. I love the competitive side of cricket, the moment of winning, working with a hitter, getting a wicket, but he just loves any kind of bowling and is happier just because of the trucking," Broad said of Anderson. the most prolific sealant in test history.

"He always wants one more time, while I'm very different. I'm like, 'Rooty, it's five now, let me rest!' We're very competitive, but our different strengths unite us.

James Anderson and Broad have taken over 1,000 trial wickets with each other

"You guys constantly work together, you share everything. Jimmy and I talked about everything on the first morning: how long does this pitch fit, how are we going to work with a certain hitter."

"Sometimes we'll say 'let's have a hitter drop 12 balls each and then one of us will try a pinch.'

"We don't see it as 20 wickets to win a test match, we see it as 'how we can set this first hour of play on our side rather than the opposition'. That could be 1-20 or if he's doing a little, it could be & # 39; trying to get three wickets and putting them under pressure & # 39 ;.

"Communication is everything and I think we have done more since we have moved half or half when we are bowling."

"We always want someone who's bowling at the other end half or half way. If you're grazing on one thin leg, you're not learning from each other, you really don't support each other in that 10+ year period "

"We also talk a lot about passing spells to the next guy. It's not good for me to play six over and then on my last thought, 'I'm going to look for an easy wicket here' and then they'll take me for 12. If the pressure holds, the next guy is likely to get a wicket. "

So Broady, is Jimmy as grumpy as he can sometimes appear on game days?

"There's no point talking to him before 9 in the morning, before 11 really! It'll be like 'Why are you talking to me?' Let him run, let him find his own state of mind and then choose the right time to chat.

"I remember last year in a Test against the West Indies in Saint Lucia that before the first inning ball was thrown, Jimmy wanted his squarer leg and Rooty wanted it finer."

"Jimmy was like 'I'm not bowling unless he gets more square'. I was halfway like 'the game isn't going to start here!'