Streamer Topic Teams with The Second City in Sketch Series – Deadline

The comedy and theater group The Second City, which started the careers of artists like Bill Murray, Steve Carrell and Tina Fey, has partnered with the streaming service Topic on a weekly variety series.

The first episode of the half-hour series. The Second City presents: the last remaining show on Earth will be hosted by 30 rocks Jack McBrayer and will feature guests like Jeff Tweedy and Wilco Tiger king Kelci "Saff" Saffery.

The show will initially launch as a 24-hour global broadcast on the social channels of The Second City and Topic on April 16, and then air on Topic's streaming service on April 22. Episodes will be released weekly over the course of four weeks.

Christina AnthonyMixed-ish) will host the second episode, while other guests include Edgar Blackmon (Alone together), John Hartman (The good place), London Hughes (To catch a D * ck) Katie Kershaw (Mrs. Fletcher), Andrew Knox, Kate Lambert (Teachers), Brad Morris (Bomb), Mike O & # 39; Brien (A.P. Bio), Ian Owens (Strident), Claudia Michelle Wallace (Shrinkage) and Fred Willard (Modern Family)

Andrew Bird will also compose and perform an original theme song.

"In this moment of uncertainty, I think we could all use 30 minutes of fun and laughter, and who better to provide that than the experts at The Second City?" Said Ryan Chanatry, Topic's General Manager.

Debbie DeMontreux, executive producer on the topic, added: "Streaming the show for our audience will also provide a community viewing experience that many of us long for now."

"Following in the footsteps of SCTV, this partnership with Topic enables The Second City to redo what it has done best for over 60 years: creating an irreverent and exhilarating comedy in minimalist conditions. Producing a completely remote show is something for Second City was born to do, "said The Second City CEO and executive producer Andrew Alexander.

"When the world, as we knew it, turned upside down, our first instinct was to call all of our talented friends and associates and discover how to put television back together as we always wanted: funny, inspiring, and weird as hell." Co-creators Billy Bungeroth and Liz Kozak added.