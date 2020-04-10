State agency backs down after calling North Texas companies to operate during pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Public shame has taken on new meaning during the coronavirus outbreak.

Neighbors and strangers across the country report behaviors that they believe could jeopardize public safety.

In a local instance, a state agency visited Facebook to publicly call a North Texas business accused of providing services during the pandemic.

But now the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is apologizing after the business owner received an avalanche of comments.

Brittany Brown uses Facebook to advertise her hair braiding business. But this week brought an avalanche of negative comments and criticism.

On Monday, the TDLR publicly tagged its professional page after receiving complaints alleging that the business was still operating during the pandemic, according to a spokeswoman.

"Please keep yourself and others safe by NOT providing services at this time," the publication said.

But Brown claimed he was not providing services at all.

"I didn't hear anything from them before that label, no email, no phone calls, nothing," Brown said.

A March 29 post that has since been edited lists open appointments for that week.

"Book today," wrote the manager, who also urged customers to wash their hands and postpone appointments if they showed symptoms.

But Brown claimed he scheduled the publication before Governor Greg Abbott updated his executive order on March 31, urging everyone but essential workers to stay home and / or suspend services until April 30.

Brown argued that the situation was a misunderstanding. But the TDLR post quickly generated hundreds of comments.

"I received inboxes that say I'm spreading the virus, I'm putting people at risk, I should be ashamed of myself," said Brown.

"Serving selfishly during a pandemic," reads a review on Brown's page.

"No one will die if they don't braid their hair," wrote another commenter.

In an interview, a TDLR spokeswoman, Tela Mange, said the agency is now re-evaluating how to notify companies as they go.

"We understand that it is very difficult financially for companies. But if you are not essential and you are providing services, you are breaking the law," said Mange.

Statewide, Mange said the agency has received nearly 300 calls about rebel businesses that violate the executive order.

But on his Facebook, the agency seemed to bookmark only one page: Styles By Brittany B.

Mange acknowledged that he did not speak to Brown before tagging his business page.

Up News Info 11 asked if the agency could have better handled the situation.

"It is possible," said Mange. "We were looking for many different ways to get there and make sure that people know that they are not supposed to be providing services or buying services either."

The agency removed the tag on Wednesday and wrote: "Anyone offering to provide (non-essential) services right now is potentially putting themselves and others at risk."

"We are sorry that this has caused many comments to her, it has also caused many comments to us," Mange said.

Brown edited the posts that he said were pre-scheduled. But she said the comments still hurt.

"I was put through this by an assumption, basically," he said.

Mange said the TDLR will investigate the complaints and refer the cases to prosecutors.

Anyone violating the governor's executive order could face up to $ 1,000 in fines or up to 180 days in jail, in addition to possible TDLR penalties and administrative fines.