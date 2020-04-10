Stan's iconic Westwood donuts close after 55 years – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An iconic donut shop that has been an integral part of Westwood Village and the UCLA campus community for the past six decades has been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stan’s Donuts closed Thursday after 55 years at its famous location on Weyburn Avenue.

Owner Stan Berman, who opened Stan's Donuts in 1965, announced on his website that Thursday "will be the last day I will make donuts."

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 made the decision earlier, but I hope you remember how our donuts made you smile for many years," he wrote.

Stan’s Donuts is so famous that it inspired a spin-off, Stan’s Donuts and Coffee, to open in Chicago in 2014. There are now several Stan’s Donuts and Coffee stores throughout the Chicago area.

In 2018, the original Stan’s Donuts store was also temporarily restored during the production of Quentin Tarantino's movie “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”.