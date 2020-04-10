SPFL Resolution: Vote to End Seasons Based on "Technical Question Mark,quot; About Dundee | Football news

SSN's Charles Patterson: "This has been a day of bitter infighting between SPFL clubs."

















1:28



Sky Sports News journalist Charles Paterson explains how the SPFL's controversial resolution of the season finale has led to a "day of bitter infighting."

Sky Sports News journalist Charles Paterson explains how the SPFL's controversial resolution of the season finale has led to a "day of bitter infighting."

The SPFL's contentious resolution to end the season in three divisions and potentially the Premier is based on a technicality about voting on the Dundee Championship side.

The Scottish League board met on Friday to consider responses to its proposals put forward on Wednesday, needing nine votes of support from the top echelon and eight from the second tier.

The Premier League met its requirement, but only seven votes were in favor of the Championship, with Partick Thistle and Inverness voting against and "a technical question mark on Dundee's no-vote competition,quot;, Sky Sports News has been said

Dundee suggested they would vote against the plan, declaring on Friday that "the current proposal condemns clubs to be worse off financially than they already are as we are here today."

Hearts owner Ann Budge expected other clubs to join them in rejecting the resolution.

Hibernian was one of the clubs that confirmed his support for the resolution, but expressed "sympathy for those clubs that will be hurt."

The plans would see the immediate reduction of the seasons in the last three leagues plus the right for the SPFL board to decide the Premier per point per game, if the coronavirus prevents its resumption in the short term.

This would see Celtic be declared the champion and Hearts from the bottom, who voted against, relegated to the Championship, with Dundee's fierce rivals, Dundee United promoted to the next level.

In League One and Two, the 15 votes necessary to approve the motion were met despite the fact that one club did not vote. The SPFL recorded 16 votes in favor and three against at that level.

An SPFL spokesperson said: "It is very important that the clubs carefully consider the resolution and we are grateful to those clubs that have already voted."

"With the Ladbrokes Premier League divisions and Ladbrokes Leagues 1 and 2, each of which passed the resolution, we await the ballot ticket from the only Ladbrokes Championship club that has not yet voted. We will provide such an update soon as we are in a position to do so. "

& # 39; A day of bitter infighting between SPFL clubs & # 39;

Analysis of Charles Patterson from Sky Sports News …

"This has been a day of bitter infighting between SPFL clubs. The ranger's claim that their proposed amendment was unfairly rejected by the SPFL board, and their allegation that the clubs were being 'forced' A vote in favor of the motion led to a surprise public rebuttal to the league, more uncomfortable since Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson sits on the SPFL board of directors.

"The SPFL's afternoon announcement that a Championship club was essentially delaying the process only further clouded the waters."

"Sky Sports News has been informed by multiple sources of an alleged & # 39; technical question mark & ​​# 39; around the vote of Dundee, who is believed to intend to vote against the proposals.

"This has led to accusations of trickery and politicking on both sides of the argument.

"A championship club that voted on the proposals described the situation as 'deplorable'.

"Since the vast majority of League One and League Two clubs voted in favor of the proposals, they now await the much-needed financial payments, but cannot receive any income until the confrontation is resolved."

"The longer it goes, the worse this Scottish football will look."