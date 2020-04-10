SPFL resolution: majority reached in the Scottish Premier League, League One and League Two | Football news

The championship votes one away from the majority to agree in favor of ending the season, with a club still to present







The SPFL's contentious resolution to end the season in three divisions, and potentially the Premier League, is based on a single Scottish Championship club that has yet to vote.

Most of the 10 Premier League clubs voted in favor of the SPFL resolution, with one vote against and one still to vote.

There was also approval from League One and League Two.

An SPFL spokesperson said: "It is very important that the clubs carefully consider the resolution and we are grateful to those clubs that have already voted."

"With the Ladbrokes Premier League divisions and Ladbrokes Leagues 1 and 2, each of which passed the resolution, we await the ballot ticket from the only Ladbrokes Championship club that has not yet voted. We will provide such an update soon as we are in a position to do so. "

