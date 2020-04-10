Special Friends Reunion Special ’will not be available on HBO Max at launch – Deadline

HBO Max is driving the launch of the friends special meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic paid to be available at the launch of WarnerMedia's new streaming service.

The broadcaster confirmed that the special, which sees Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer meeting on stage for the first time in 16 years, has been delayed.

Production was due to start earlier this year before the global pandemic stopped it. There was a contingency plan to film it in May prior to the service's launch, but the protracted outbreak means it won't be able to join all 236 episodes of the NBC show as WarnerMedia launches its service.

However, HBO Max will go ahead with the special, which will see the cast return to the original soundtrack for the iconic comedy, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio batch in Burbank, after the end of production closes.

The special will be directed by Ben Winston with the cast also as executive producers alongside Winston and friends Creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Special greetings from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions with Emma Conway and James Longman as co-executive producers.

The one-time event had been designed to help kick-start Friends reruns on the broadcaster, which disbursed $ 425 million for the rights to the highly popular sitcom, until recently one of Netflix's biggest hits.