Spaceship bound for Mercury buzzes on Earth, emits images

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – A spacecraft bound for Mercury flew past Earth on Friday, modifying its indirect path to the smallest and innermost planet in the solar system.

Launched 1.5 years ago, the European and Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo passed less than 8,000 miles (12,700 km) from Earth. The closest approach occurred over the South Atlantic, with telescopes in Chile that glimpsed the spacecraft at high speed.

The pull of Earth's gravity slowed down BepiColombo and put it on a course closer to the sun.

It was the first of nine planetary gravity assists, and the only one involving Earth, on the spacecraft's seven-year journey to Mercury. The spacecraft, made up of two scientific orbiters, should reach Mercury in 2025, after rocking twice past Venus and six times past Mercury. The next flyby will be on Venus in October.

Before leaving Earth's vicinity, BepiColombo transmitted black and white images of the home planet. The spacecraft has three GoPro cameras.

"These selfies from space are humiliating, they show our planet, the common home we share, in one of the most troublesome and uncertain times many of us have been through," said Gunther Hasinger, chief scientific officer of the European Space Agency. , through Twitter.

The space agency's control center in Germany had fewer staff than usual for Friday's operation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ground controllers sat wide apart as they watched the flyby. The flyby data will be used to calibrate the spacecraft's scientific instruments.

Scientists hope to learn more about the origin and composition of Mercury, once European and Japanese orbiters separate and start their own circle of the burned planet.

Mercury is the least explored of the four rocky planets in our solar system. It is only slightly larger than our moon and surrounds the sun in just 88 days.

The spacecraft is named after Italian mathematician and engineer Giuseppe "Bepi,quot; Colombo, who devised the use of planetary flybys for encounters with Mercury. He died in 1984.

___

