South Bay's BART extension nears planned start date as pandemic complicates plans – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – BART says it hopes to open its San José extension in a couple of months, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. BART and VTA say worker health is their main concern as many operational milestones are being set to open the extension.

BART is now running test trains in Silicon Valley and putting drivers and staff on simulated service races, one of the last steps before so-called full-service revenue can begin.

"They begin to operate trains on actual schedules and as we reach each milestone, we will be able to more accurately predict that opening date," said VTA spokeswoman Bernice Alaniz. BART and VTA are still in coverage, after predictions from the previous opening date came and went.

But in BART's latest update to Silicon Valley, BART engineers presented a slide to the BART dashboard showing that most of the remaining tasks will be completed in early June, with one exception: the timing of a security review of CPUC, which could come sooner or later. .

"We have made significant progress and we are about to open the system and begin passenger service in the very near future," said Alaniz. Both transit agencies are taking steps to protect personnel from the coronavirus, which has so far not affected operations.

But if the shelter-in-place orders are still in effect in Santa Clara County in June, it could provide a kind of soft opening for the system without a lot of commuters.

"It could give us an opportunity to gradually increase, so it could be seen as a positive thing," Alaniz said.

As the remaining milestones are reached, VTA and BART officials will announce the new opening date for train service in Silicon Valley and the opening of stations in Milpitas and Berryessa Station in North San José.