Sophie Turner applies makeup to her husband Joe Jonas while he is in quarantine and the result is quite impressive: check out the photos!

It seems that the quarantine has finally led Joe Jonas to accept that his wife, Sophie Turner, do her full makeup and, truth be told, she looked amazing! Being in constant isolation due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic can become boring, so people have to find ways to entertain themselves!

That said, it seems like this is what happened to the famous couple!

After weeks of social estrangement and being trapped at home, they just needed to do something new and exciting and that was trying to make up Joe on their case!

The Game of Thrones actress took the opportunity as soon as Joe said yes and did a great job!

And of course they couldn't have left this moment undocumented, so the photos got to social media very quickly – much to the enthusiasm of fans who wanted to see this side of it!

Sophie applied magenta eyeshadow and highlighted her husband, and the result was pretty good!

Of course, when you look like the singer, something strikes you as flattering, making it hard to say who should get more credit when it comes to how good he looked with makeup on.

Either way, Sophie made sure her work was visible, so she took some close photos!

The fun post comes amid rumors that Sophie is expecting their first child together!

Along with the makeover snapshots, the actress wrote, "She finally let me put on makeup."

In the second caption, she also spoke about "The highlight!"

Sure enough, Joe was showing off his profile and the cheekbone that was in the foreground was definitely glowing!

Apparently Joe had it removed from his video games for a makeover, as he was photographed with a headset and even holding a controller.



