Someone posted a meme about wanting to hit Lilly Moscovtiz and even Heather Matarazzo had to agree

"Some of Lily's thoughts and words were just … 👀🙄🤦♀️"
When we were kids, we loved the friendship between shy and awkward Mia Thermopolis and loud and caretaker Lilly Moscovitz at The princess's Diary. But, in our adulthood, we realized that Lilly was actually a bad friend and a human being in general.
Recently, a meme account posted this photo of Lilly and commented on how some P.S. fans wanted to "punch her in the face,quot; when she complained about Mia's "new Lana & # 39; do,quot;.
Remember when Lilly was teasing Mia about her hair and all you wanted to do was hit her in the face. "
OK, Heather Matarazzo, the actress who played Lilly in the movie, commented on the post. But it wasn't to defend Lilly, but to want to hit her in the face!
I'm glad that 19 years after the film's release, we all agreed with Lilly Moscovitz.
