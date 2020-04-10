Sky Cricket Podcast: Nasser Hussain as Captain England, including Brisbane launch! The | Cricket News

Woe to the World Cup, the gesture to the press box and why Gough, Atherton and Stewart were key players





Nasser Hussain captained England between 1999 and 2003

Nasser Hussain experienced many ups and downs as captain of the England cricket team between 1999 and 2003.

From falling to the end of the test rankings to rebuilding and completing excellent series wins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

There was also the 2003 World Cup, in which England failed to qualify for the second round, at least in part due to the decision to boycott their match in Zimbabwe due to security concerns.

Oh yes, and that launch in Brisbane!

Listen to the Captain's record on the player above as Nasser records the good and bad times and reveals why England would not have won the ashes of 2005 if they had still been in charge …

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

– How he learned playing with Graham Gooch and Keith Fletcher and how he always appreciated tactics and what he would have done differently …

– Why he and "stubborn,quot; Duncan Fletcher clicked as captain and coach respectively, and why Fletcher was so valuable to English cricket

– Trying to establish a new culture on the side and why Michael Atherton, Alec Stewart and Darren Gough were such vital assets.

Hussain made a famous gesture towards the media center in Lord & # 39; s after scoring his lonely centennial ODI

– How captains can improve even the best teams, and why going through trouble as a player helps you as a leader

– Australia's "weapon,quot; cricket players, the ashes, and the choice of bowling in Brisbane …

– Zimbabwe's decision and feeling "disappointed,quot; by the ICC

– Gesture No 3, which deals with the media and why the captaincy of a day was harder than in the tests

– Why statistics don't matter to you when you look back at your captaincy