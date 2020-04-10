Singapore Detains Teachers Using Zoom App After "Very Serious Incidents,quot; – Latest News

Singapore suspended teachers' use of the Zoom video conferencing tool, its education ministry said, after "very serious incidents,quot; occurred in the first week of a coronavirus shutdown that has led schools to learn in the home.

One of the incidents involved obscene images appearing on screens and strange men making lewd comments during the broadcast of a geography lesson with teenagers, according to local media reports.

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O has been plagued with security and privacy concerns about its conference app that has seen an increase in usage as offices and schools around the world close to try to curb coronavirus infections.

"These are very serious incidents. The Ministry of Education (MOE) is investigating both violations and will present a police report if warranted," said Aaron Loh of the ministry's educational technology division, without detailing the incidents.

"As a precautionary measure, our teachers will suspend your use of Zoom until these security issues are resolved."

Loh said they would continue to advise teachers on security protocols, such as requiring secure logins and not sharing the meeting link beyond the students in the class.

Taiwan and Germany have already imposed restrictions on the use of Zoom, while Alphabet Inc's Google banned Zoom's desktop version of corporate laptops on Wednesday. The company also faces a class action lawsuit.

Concerns have grown about its lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic across China, and "zoombombing,quot; when uninvited guests block meetings.

Officials at Berkeley High School in California said they discontinued use of the app after a "naked adult man using racial slurs,quot; meddled in what the school said was a password-protected meeting at Zoom, according to a letter to parents seen by Reuters.

To address security concerns, Zoom has embarked on a 90-day plan to reinforce privacy and security concerns, and has also contacted former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser.

The Singapore government has also been using the tool to organize media conferences.

