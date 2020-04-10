Silver Lake Reservoir Makes Trail One Way Trip – Deadline

No one walks in Los Angeles, the Missing Persons song read. Apparently they do, but now everyone has to travel in the same direction. Complaints about the lack of social distancing around one of the most popular walking trails in Los Angeles have prompted city officials to set new rules for how you can walk.

Los Angeles City Council members Mitch O’Farrell and David Ryu announced Friday that the trail around the Silver Lake Reservoir will become a one-way road.

Starting on Saturday morning, all walkers and joggers will be asked to keep going counterclockwise around the trail. Route users are instructed to always maintain a distance of six feet from others who are not at home, according to guidelines from public health officials. In addition, Mayor Erik Garcetti also ordered residents to cover their faces while in the neighborhood or to apply fines.

The one-way approach is apparently a last-step measure before a closure can take place if route users do not take personal responsibility and follow the rules.

"We all love the Silver Lake Reservoir Trail, one of the few public spaces that people can still use for their daily exercise while under this emergency declaration," said Council Member O & # 39; Farrell. "I want to see that the road remains open during the pandemic, but unless personal distancing is respected and users wear face covers, we might see the road closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city."

"When we are outside, it is important that we wear masks and maintain the social distance that stops the spread of the Coronavirus and saves lives," said Council Member Ryu. "That's what these signs are all about. We want Silver Lake residents to have the opportunity to get out, enjoy the fresh air and walk through our beautiful reservoir, but do so in a way that helps prevent new infections."

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, as of Friday, April 10, there have been 71 cases of coronavirus reported in the Silver Lake community.

The Silver Lake Reservoir and South Dam Walking Path complete a 2.2 mile loop around the facility.

The site has been the setting for numerous movies and television shows, including movies. Afternoon pleasures, the Amazon series Transparentand the FXX series You are the worst, among others.