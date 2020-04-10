Show us a time before the pandemic, when life felt normal

It's only been a month since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic, but it's hard to imagine there was a time before the coronavirus turned life around the world. A time when we were in restaurants and bars. When we cheer on sports teams and experience live art. When video calling was the exception, not the norm.

Over the course of a few weeks, hundreds of thousands became ill, half the world's population closed, and millions of Americans filed for unemployment benefits.

Our lives before the coronavirus can feel very far right now, but that distance can make small moments feel heavy and important.

So let's remember those moments. Look back through your camera roll and share a photo or video that captures one of the last moments when you felt life was normal.