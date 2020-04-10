Shocking telugu television actress Vishwashanti was found dead in her apartment.

Southern industry woke up to shocking news of the death of telugu television presenter and actress Vishwashanti. The actress was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her apartment this morning at the Yellareddyguda Engineering Colony in Hyderabad.

According to neighbors, Vishwashanti, also known as Shanti, had not left her home for four days. In this confinement, not leaving the house is quite normal. But neighbors found this suspicious and reported the matter to the police. Upon being informed, SR Nagar police arrived at the scene and opened the door. "We found Shanti lying in the room. After panchnama in place, we transferred the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for an autopsy, ”said D Krishnaiah, deputy inspector, SR Nagar Police Station.

Some reports suggest that Shanti had financial problems. And COVID-19 should only have made things worse. Family and friends await the autopsy results to find out the true reason for the death. . The film and television industry in the South has expressed its shock and pain on social media.