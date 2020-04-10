Shay Mitchell says she never felt more & # 39; grateful & # 39; on his 33rd day B

Shay Mitchell / Instagram
Shay mitchell He's making lemonade (or maybe cake?) with lemons on his 33rd birthday.
Like his fellow Aries and Taurus around the world, the pretty Little Liars The actress had to be creative and plan the coronavirus outbreak. So she did what any celebrity who is currently self-quarantining would do: make a TikTok!
Dressed in sweatpants, slippers, and a homemade birthday hat, Shay was outside her house and waiting for the cars to pass. "It's my 33rd birthday!" his sign said. "You honk your horn, I drink!"
The birthday girl captioned her Instagram post, "Even during a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain … this is the most thankful thing I've ever felt on a birthday. Stay safe and stay home. Slide your finger over the tikitty tok, ticker tok, whatever they call it. #youth. "
Shay, who welcomed the daughter. Atlas in october 2019 she certainly felt love today especially thanks to her ex PLL co-stars
Troian Bellisario she wrote on Instagram, "This is @shaymitchell, she is a super woman, a super friend, a super philanthropist, a super businesswoman, a super talented actor and producer and a super mom !!!. I feel so lucky to be in your orbit! superstar burning brightly. Happy Birthday. There are MANY MORE here (although hopefully all the rest won't be quarantined). "
Ashley Benson She shared a series of photos with her best friend, writing, "Happy birthday, my girl. I love you @shaymitchell."
%MINIFYHTMLe882f2c199bce7e317b0f77dc4afcd6f11%%MINIFYHTMLe882f2c199bce7e317b0f77dc4afcd6f12%