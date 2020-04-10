Shay Mitchell says she never felt more & # 39; grateful & # 39; on his 33rd day B

Shay mitchell He's making lemonade (or maybe cake?) with lemons on his 33rd birthday.

Like his fellow Aries and Taurus around the world, the pretty Little Liars The actress had to be creative and plan the coronavirus outbreak. So she did what any celebrity who is currently self-quarantining would do: make a TikTok!

Dressed in sweatpants, slippers, and a homemade birthday hat, Shay was outside her house and waiting for the cars to pass. "It's my 33rd birthday!" his sign said. "You honk your horn, I drink!"

The birthday girl captioned her Instagram post, "Even during a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain … this is the most thankful thing I've ever felt on a birthday. Stay safe and stay home. Slide your finger over the tikitty tok, ticker tok, whatever they call it. #youth. "