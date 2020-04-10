Seton Hall's Sports Poll of Possible Post-Pandemic Return of Fans is a Big Change and a Big Miss

There's so much about the short-term future of spectator sports that we don't know, and after examining the Seton Hall sports survey conducted by the Stillman School of Business, it's quite possible to say that we don't know anything more than before.

According to Seton Hall, 72 percent of Americans, when asked if they would attend the games prior to the development of a vaccine to tackle COVID-19, replied that they would not. He is a great headline, which was exactly the point.

"Among sports fans," the poll said, "the number drops to a significant 61 percent."

Wait: Did they ask people who don't go to games if they would go to games?

It's like that old joke. The patient says, "Doc, will I be able to play the piano after this surgery?" The doctor says, "Of course, there would be nothing to stop you." Then the patient says, "Great, I never knew how to play before."

Some members of the sports community receive it as a sobering look at the short-term future of sports, but we really can't know how people will respond to the reopening of our arenas and stadiums until we are further from the current horrors: almost 15,000. deaths, over 427,000 cases, almost every state in the nation closes all businesses except essential ones.

Spectator sports certainly are not among those. There are millions upon millions who are eager to once again cheer on their favorite teams and athletes, even if it's just from the comfort of their family rooms, but no one will play again until medical authorities clarify that it can be done safely. The country's top professional leagues, Major League Baseball, NHL, NBA, MLS, WNBA, and NWSL, suspended their seasons, delayed the opening, or postponed the start of preseason training.

In that setting, Seton Hall conducted its survey by calling cell phones and landline numbers from April 6 to 8.

The choice to conduct a random survey is understandable. And the results will be affected, surely, by the tenor of the moment. But there is no way for the survey to be valid without these two facts used to evaluate respondents:

Are you a sports fanatic?

How often did you attend spectator sporting events before closing?

Along with spectator sports, Broadway has been closed since early March. Would we ask those who acknowledge that they are not interested in musical theater if they will buy a ticket for "Dear Evan Hansen,quot; or "Hadestown,quot; after restrictions on staying at home are lifted? And then they declare that their negative responses are indicative of some broader truth?

Many who have purchased season tickets in the past may perceive the public experience as unnecessarily insecure and choose to consume their sports at home. It is also possible that other people who have been excluded from the stadium or stadium, or who simply could not access the tickets without paying above the nominal value in the secondary market, may perceive the reluctance of others as an opportunity.

All of this is beyond our clear understanding because none of us really knows what the post-pandemic world will be like. That uncertainty is reflected in the numbers presented in the survey results, but it is also amplified beyond logic by the survey methodology.

If this is the best Seton Hall business school can do, maybe you should stay out of the way and let everyone watch the Myles Powell game tape until quarantine is lifted.