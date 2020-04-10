Selena Gomez uses Magic Potion to turn bad dates into a frog in the music video & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39;

Launching the full promo for a new song from the deluxe version of & # 39; Rare & # 39 ;, hitmaker & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; He appears to be making references to his past relationship with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez he's injecting a supernatural twist into his music video for "Boyfriend". A day after sharing a teaser with fans, hitmaker "Lose You to Love Me" launches the full promo for the new song from the deluxe version of "Rare" that sees her using a magic potion to convert potential partners in frogs.

In the nearly three-minute clip, the 27-year-old takes a small bottle of bright purple liquid before continuing. "High school"dating style". I want a boyfriend / But I keep hitting dead ends / I try to take a shortcut, but they cut me off / Over and over again … Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong, but I want love / Over and over again ", he sings in the background.

When the dates don't seem to go according to plan, Disney's ex-girlfriend takes the potion out of her bag. He pours it into one of his date's drinks and rubs a little on his neck. Little by little, his companions begin to hallucinate and transform into frogs. Instead of leaving them, he takes them and puts them in a cage along with other frogs.

This visual for "Boyfriend" could also offer references to Selena's ex-boyfriend Weekend. At the beginning and end of the video, he wears sunglasses when driving his car fast at night. Reminds many of the similar scene in hitmaker "Starboy's" Blinding Lights "music video. Like wearing frogs, he also had a scene with the corvina in a promo for his song "Heartless".

While fans thought "Boyfriend" could be about her ex-lover, Selena claims she is simply inspired by a text message. In a phone interview with Apple Music alongside songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, he explained: "I can say this message specifically, because once again, when I want to do more, sometimes it's like, 'You know what? Today I just don't know what I'm really feeling, so maybe it's nothing. "

"But I texted her [Julia] and said, 'Well, it's like I feel like I've covered everything on the album. I thought, I don't know. Life is good. I want a boyfriend. That's it. & # 39; And she says: & # 39; LOL, whatever. And I go into the studio and that's literally the title & # 39; ", he continued.