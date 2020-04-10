Selena Gomez Drops Boyfriend Music Video: All Hidden Easter Eggs

Who will she choose?

Selena Gomez He has just released the music video for his new song, "Boyfriend,quot;. The song, released this week as part of the deluxe version of their album. Rare, it is about looking for love in all the wrong places.

"I want a boyfriend / But I keep hitting dead ends," Gomez sings on the track. "I try to take a shortcut, but they cut me / Over and over again."

"I want a boyfriend / Tell me, are there any good ones left?" the 27-year-old star asks. "I keep finding the wrong ones, but I want love / Over and over again."

The music video for "Boyfriend,quot; shows Gomez looking for that special someone. It seems that Gomez has also dropped some Easter eggs in the picture. In the video, Gomez can be seen, wearing sunglasses at night, driving down the road in a fast car. The scene has been making comparisons with WeekendThe music video "Blinding Lights,quot;, featuring a similar take.