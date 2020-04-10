Selena Gomez Drops Boyfriend Music Video: All Hidden Easter Eggs

Who will she choose?
Selena Gomez He has just released the music video for his new song, "Boyfriend,quot;. The song, released this week as part of the deluxe version of their album. Rare, it is about looking for love in all the wrong places.
"I want a boyfriend / But I keep hitting dead ends," Gomez sings on the track. "I try to take a shortcut, but they cut me / Over and over again."
"I want a boyfriend / Tell me, are there any good ones left?" the 27-year-old star asks. "I keep finding the wrong ones, but I want love / Over and over again."
The music video for "Boyfriend,quot; shows Gomez looking for that special someone. It seems that Gomez has also dropped some Easter eggs in the picture. In the video, Gomez can be seen, wearing sunglasses at night, driving down the road in a fast car. The scene has been making comparisons with WeekendThe music video "Blinding Lights,quot;, featuring a similar take.
Gomez's music video also prominently features frogs. And, as fans on social media have he pointedGomez's ex The Weeknd has a scene with a frog in his visual for "Heartless,quot;.
These Easter Eggs come immediately after the release of two other new Gomez songs, "She,quot; and "Souvenir,quot;. In "Souvenir,quot;, Gómez seems to refer to his 10-month relationship with The Weeknd, which ended in late 2017.
"New York in August / 10th floor balcony," Gomez sings on the track. "Smoke is floating over / Jane and Greenwich Street."
The lyrics appear to be a nod to the time the former couple were together in New York City in the summer of 2017, where they were seen on several nights together. Gomez also references The Sunset Tower in Los Angeles in her song lyrics, where she was also seen spending time with The Weeknd.
Check out Gomez's new music video for "Boyfriend,quot; above!
