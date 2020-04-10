Selena Gomez buys Tom Petty's house for almost $ 5 million

WENN

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer reportedly He bought a three-story mansion that was previously owned by the iconic musician in Encino, California, for $ 4.9 million.

Selena Gomez is the new owner of Tom pettyThe former Encino, California mansion, according to property reports.

The platform was reportedly sold to a mystery shopper last month, March 2020 for $ 4.9 million, but now it appears Selena has taken the place.

Petty rebuilt the sprawling three-story home, which has six bedrooms, a recording studio, yoga space, game room, wine cellar, gym, and massage room, after an arsonist burned down his former home on the site.

Petty lived there with his first wife until his divorce in 1996. The late rocker then moved to Malibu, California, leaving his ex with the Encino house.

It moved in 2015 and the pad has been sold twice since then – its most recent owner was the Grammy-winning music producer Randy spendlove, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

If the story is confirmed, Selena is not the only modern pop star who lives in a former home of a rock legend in the Los Angeles area. Lady Gaga has Frank ZappaThe old family complex.