See photos of Lori Loughlin's daughters pretending to be athletes in the college admissions scandal

Images showing Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose using ERG rowing machines have been released as the college admission case involving her parents continues.

The photographs that supposedly helped Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo GiannulliAuthorities have released their daughters' deception towards the University of Southern California (USC).

The photos are part of the new court documents filed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 and show Olivia Jade, now 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, in training attire and using ERG rowing machines. Their faces are blurred in snapshots, taken by people.

Giannulli, 56, emailed Isabella's photo to William & # 39; Rick & # 39; Singer, on September 7, 2016, prosecutors say in court documents, after Singer told him: "It would probably help to get a photo with her in a working ERG (machine)." dress like a real athlete too. "

Giannulli replied: "Fantastic. You will get everything," prosecutors said.

After Isabella was accepted, prosecutors claim that Giannulli emailed her financial adviser and wrote, "Good news, my (oldest) daughter is at (U) SC (bad news) because I had to work at the system, "reported People.

Less than a year later, on July 28, 2017, Giannulli sent the rowing photos of singer Olivia, with Loughlin, 55, copied in the message, according to prosecutors.

First "Fuller House"The star and fashion designer Giannulli will face justice in court starting October 5, and jury selection will begin on September 28.

The two, who have maintained their innocence, face a maximum of 50 years behind bars each, in addition to huge fines if convicted.