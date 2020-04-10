See Kourtney Kardashian's shocking response to baby 4's speculation

It is Kourtney Kardashian expecting another baby?

On Friday keeping up with the Kardashians Star addressed speculation that she was pregnant with her fourth child on Instagram, and her response is causing surprise.

After posting a steaming image of herself wearing a buttoned orange dress and exposing her midsection, one fan concluded that the mother of three had another baby on the way. The fan commented, "You are pregnant." Entering, another fan replied, "No, I wish it was." Seeing their exchange, Kourtney made things clear and replied, "However, expose the blessing," adding the emoji of praying hands.

This is not the first time that the founder of POOSH has expressed interest in wanting to give Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, another brother. When she was the subject of pregnancy rumors in January, Kourtney denied the allegations and said, "No, I wish," when a fan asked her if she was waiting.