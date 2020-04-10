See Kourtney Kardashian's shocking response to baby 4's speculation

It is Kourtney Kardashian expecting another baby?
On Friday keeping up with the Kardashians Star addressed speculation that she was pregnant with her fourth child on Instagram, and her response is causing surprise.
After posting a steaming image of herself wearing a buttoned orange dress and exposing her midsection, one fan concluded that the mother of three had another baby on the way. The fan commented, "You are pregnant." Entering, another fan replied, "No, I wish it was." Seeing their exchange, Kourtney made things clear and replied, "However, expose the blessing," adding the emoji of praying hands.
This is not the first time that the founder of POOSH has expressed interest in wanting to give Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, another brother. When she was the subject of pregnancy rumors in January, Kourtney denied the allegations and said, "No, I wish," when a fan asked her if she was waiting.
Like Kourtney, her ex Scott Disick He has also talked about having more children with his old love. In 2017, he said he wants to expand his family in the future, even if the ex-partner doesn't rejoin.
With babies in the brain, Kourtney has taken several steps to leave the door open for more children. In 2018, she shared that she was considering freezing her eggs during a candid episode of KUWTK. Working out about his mindset with his sister Kim KardashianKourtney explained, "What if I do? I don't know what I want. What if I want a child in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have insurance there?"
Assuring her sister that she was not ready at the time, she continued, "If I wanted to have my situation right now, I would take out my IUD and get to work. Right now, I'm fine."
Months later, he began to prepare his body to carry out the procedure and shared it with KUWTK Viewers that she had been experiencing mood swings by injecting hormones, revealing that the injections had also left her stomach badly bruised.
"I have been so excited because I have been doing the injections to freeze the eggs," she said. "I feel like I want to jump off my skin, like I'm so crazy. I can't take it."
Although having more children is still on the table, for now, we're sure Kourtney would say this conversation is "ABCDEFG,quot;.
