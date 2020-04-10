Schools Struggle to Safely Obtain Free Meals for Students in Need – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families in the US USA They promised to continue providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

But big and small cities quickly ran into trouble when food workers, teachers, and volunteers became infected or too afraid to report to service.

Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs entirely. That has left families already struggling more desperate.

After a week-long shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks and began delivering enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, DART bus operators made a presentation Thursday to ensure that Dallas ISD students still receive the meals they need while learning at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Each bus will deliver 1,500 meals, enough for 100 families per bus, 15 meals per student, for a total of 4,500 meals a week for distribution by DISD employees.

The school district said it has provided more than a million meals in the past two weeks, but the number of people in need of food is expected to increase.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)