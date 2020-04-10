Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams waiting for their wedding – Details!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are looking forward to their wedding day now that the actress has finished filming Modern Family. Although their plans are not yet underway due to the coronavirus pandemic, an internal report claims to know that the couple is really excited to get married.

As fans know, the last episode of the show he was in for no less than 11 years aired yesterday, April 9.

What that means is that the sky is the limit for Sarah, who is looking forward to her future professional but also personal moves!

The biggest of all is her next wedding with Wells Adams as it is something that both of them can't wait for. do!

The man proposed in July of last year while enjoying an amazing vacation on a private Fiji island.

Now, a source updated fans through HollywoodLife about their plans for the future, saying they are unsure of what will happen in terms of the date or location of the wedding.

Of course, that is due to the current coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine order.

But regardless of the fact that they still have serious plans to make, Sarah and Wells can't wait to make things official and they know it will be special no matter what. So (Sarah) knows she'll be busy to say the least. "

As previously mentioned, Sarah is also looking forward to her future in the acting industry, a second source who claims through the same news outlet that she believes is the limit of heaven for her career after Modern Family. She is enjoying her free time, she is certainly financially well and she does not have to go back to work, but she wants to star in her own shows and make movies that make her happy. "



