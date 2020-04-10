Saqib Saleem talks about & # 39; 83, quarantined life and hobbies

The Kabir Khan & # 39; 83 film, which is Kapil Dev's biographical film and shows the events leading up to the 1983 World Cup victory in India was supposed to be released today. Talking about the delayed release and how the cast is dealing with it, we spoke to Saqib Saleem, who plays Mohinder Amarnath in the movie. Speaking of the movie, his life inside, and what keeps him positive during the running of the bulls, here is everything the actor had to say. Have a look.

Today (April 10) his movie 83 was slated to premiere, how do you feel?

Yes, the movie was supposed to be released today, so it feels a bit strange. But I think that, given the current situation, there are much more important things that we all need to take care of. Everyone's safety is important. So yes, the movie will be released, but when the time is right.

You are playing Mohinder Amarnath in the movie. How much did you practice to fine-tune the character?

We had an intense cricket session for 8 months every day. Many video stream analyzes were available to us. We had World Cup champion Balvinder Singh Sandhu as our coach, who helped us all try to perfect the bowling and batting styles of the players we were playing. I was personally lucky and was able to train with Jimmy Sir himself (Mohinder Amarnath). I was also able to spend a lot of time with him to understand how he thought.

Do you have any chat group on WhatsApp or how do you keep in touch?

We chat a lot and yes, there are some WhatsApp groups where our jokes are.

What is the most beautiful memory of the movie sets that you would like to always appreciate?

Recording the climax of the film when we tried to recreate India by lifting the World Cup, that moment is etched in my memory forever. That feeling was out of the world.

How do you think this blockage will affect the movie business?

Of course, with this pandemic of which the world faces all the companies will be affected. The extent of this I am not really sure. I'm an optimistic guy, I feel that once we find an antidote to this virus, it will make people relax a little bit and make them return to theaters without any fear.

You are a sports lover. You love to play cricket, but now you are locked in your house. What games would you like to recommend to all sports lovers right now?

I play FIFA and Ashes on my PS4.

How do you spend your time? Do you plan your day in the morning or do you let yourself go?

I'm pretty busy all day … trust me, there are enough things to do around the house.

What do you need the most in quarantine?

Hugging my friends and family.

Lessons you have drunk during this period?

You have to be grateful in life. We need to appreciate the little things in life.

How do you handle clothes and essentials? We saw you testing your hand in the kitchen …

I am a pathetic chef, but I can be a good kitchen runner helping when my sister (Huma Qureshi) decides to cook. The clothes are regularly washed by yours truly.

What is the future like … as an actor … as a person?

I would be lying if I said that one doesn't have days when one is low, one is depressed, but as I said, I am an optimistic type, I have full faith that we will overcome this and the world will be safe again. .

Your parents are in Delhi and you and Huma are together in Mumbai, how many times do you call your parents in a day?

About 2-3 times a day.

Five web shows you would like to recommend to your fans …

1. Money Heist

2. Black list

3. Incredible

4. Rangbaaz

5. Special operations