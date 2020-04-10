Sandra Lee says Andrew Cuomo is still my boy after the breakup

There are many eyes in Andrew Cuomo, including that of his ex-girlfriend.

Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the New York governor has become the face of the fight in the state, which currently faces more cases than any other country outside of the United States. With his daily briefings, the 62-year-old leader has also become a source of comfort to people watching as he repeatedly plays pranks with his brother, CNN host. Chris Cuomo, has offered a side of entertainment and comic relief. In fact, the Internet is falling in love with them right now.

Well, don't go too far because according to a new New York Times interview ex Andrew Sandra Lee It is still very much in his life. The two confirmed their separation in September 2019 after more than a decade together.

In the recently released profile, the famous television enthusiast, who currently houses the #TopShelf series for Today.com told the New York Times They still communicate almost daily.

"I get up and see what the latest news is. Of course I see Andrew live," he said of his current days. "And then share my thoughts with him."