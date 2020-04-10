Sandra Bullock donates 6,000 N95 respirator masks to Los Angeles hospital

Sandra Bullock recently revealed her part in the battle against COVID-19. Fox News claims that the actress donated 6,000 N95 masks to health workers in the Los Angeles area. Bryan Rendall, her boyfriend, posted a photo of Bullock standing near an employee at Los Angeles Children's Hospital while Bryan carried several boxes allegedly filled with masks.

People magazine also reported that Randall thanked Bullock's two boys, Laila and Louis, ages 8 and 10 respectively, who came up with the idea of ​​gifting hospitals with N95 respirators. Randall wrote in the caption that "the children wanted to give masks," so they packed 6,000 of them and sent them to downtown Los Angeles.

How Sandra got her hands on the coveted masks has yet to be answered. Regardless of where he got them, health workers seemed happy because of the shortage. Followers of Trump press conferences know that N95 marks are mentioned regularly.

Regarding Bullock and Randall, they started dating in 2015, but so far they have been very private about their relationship. Sandra joined a list of other celebrities who have contributed to the coronavirus relief efforts in some way.

Bethenny Frankel, the reality star, used her foundation to give $ 15 million in the fight against COVID-19. Tyler Perry, on the other hand, paid for many shoppers' purchases at a store in Atlanta, Georgia.

George and Amal Clooney also donated $ 1 million to charities, part of which went to the SAG-AFTRA fund and other organizations, such as the Lebanon Food Bank. Despite the fact that many influential people have stepped forward, the figures may still seem frightening.

The past two days saw several grim updates in the United States and Canada, however, there have been signs of improvement in the past few weeks, including in New York City, which recently revealed that its cases appeared to be on the decline.

Currently, the total number of deaths in the United States is 16,686 deaths and the world has more than one million cases.



