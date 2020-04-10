Sandra Bullock delivers 6,000 masks to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic

WENN

Along with her boyfriend Bryan Randall, the actress from & # 39; Bird Box & # 39; Helps supply N95 respiratory masks to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Sandra Bullock and his family delivered 6,000 N95 respirator masks to healthcare workers in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 9.

The 55-year-old actress's boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall, shared a photo on Instagram as they were delivering to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles.

In the photo, the "Bird box"The star is seen hidden behind a mask and sunglasses, and Randall revealed that it was her sons Louis, 10, and Laila, eight, who came up with the idea to donate to the cause, amid the pandemic of ongoing coronavirus.

"Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles … The note from Louis and Lailas (sic) could not have said it better," he wrote next to the image, which also featured a masked worker accepting the packages.

"I'm not sure who that monster is at the bottom," he added, referring to Bullock.

Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend Bryan Randall delivered 6,000 masks.

The actress is not the only star who helps supply masks, as demand continues to exceed supply, with be penn It also helps dispense masks to local residents at a test drive site in Malibu, California, which is run by their nonprofit effort, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

The actor and activist has been helping his foundation manage the Malibu testing site, which offers free tests to first responders and essential workers, as well as to all local Malibu residents.

The masks have become a key donation from the stars in recent weeks. Singer Halsey offered 100,000 to Los Angeles hospitals while rappers Jay Z Y meek mill sent 100,000 to underfunded prisons in the US USA