San Francisco health officials report 3 new deaths from coronavirus; 73 new confirmed cases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The number of deaths from coronavirus in San Francisco increased to 13 with three new deaths reported on Friday and 73 additional residents have tested positive for the disease, according to health officials.

With the additional cases, the total number of local positive test results for COVID-19 in San Francisco has increased to almost 800 – 797 – since the outbreak began in February.

Health officials did not reveal details about San Francisco's latest coronavirus victims in terms of age, sex, how they may have contracted the disease, or where they were treated.

With the new victims, the number of victims of the outbreak in the San Francisco Bay area of ​​10 counties rose to 123 early Friday morning. More than 4,500 people have tested positive throughout the region.

According to the University of California Health, there have been 124 confirmed cases of coronavirus diagnosed at UCSF with 57 tests pending. More than 3,300 have received tests to detect the virus at the facility.

The San Francisco Department of Health data tracker provides a numerical breakdown of the coronvirus outbreak in the city as of April 8.

There were a total of 88 patients hospitalized for virus treatment, 56 of them in acute care and 32 in ICU units. Of those examined, the age group 18-50 years represented 60 percent.

The increase in cases came amid a growing controversy over crowded buses on San Francisco's reduced municipal transit lines. Officials faced questions about an image of crowded bus passengers shoulder to shoulder during the coronavirus public health emergency that requires physical distancing.

The image, taken around 12:15 p.m. at Exit 38 Geary, it shows the crowded passengers standing alone. Many of the passengers appear to be elderly, and most wear masks.

The 38 Geary is one of the few Muni routes that still works, as the agency has reduced the number of routes to 17 of the most essential routes.

"People in Richmond, Western Addition, and Tenderloin who need east-west transportation to work, receive medical care, obtain services for the elderly, buy groceries, etc., are all forced to board a bus line, which results in this kind of shoulder to shoulder I just photographed today, "said Phil Shinkai, the Muni passenger who sent the photo." This is a serious violation of CDC guidelines. To make matters even worse, the fact of that most passengers are older people who are at increased risk of infection and serious complications. "

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) spokeswoman Erica Kato said the situation occurred during a time when the agency was implementing the reduced service changes and was dealing with 40 per percent of its operators that were not available.

"We warned passengers that unfortunately on Monday and Tuesday we would see poor service with 40% of our operators out and we still slowly making our way to the essential 17-line travel network (which started (Wednesday))," he said. Kato. "Fortunately, we don't experience what you see in the picture today due to our modified service plan."