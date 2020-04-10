San Francisco firefighters extend gift of toys to needy families sheltering in their homes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – It's Christmas in April for some San Francisco families financially devastated by the coronavirus crisis.

The San Francisco Firefighter Toy Program, which has been helping families with donated holiday gifts since 1949, is now reorganizing its annual gift to meet the moment.

"These are people who have been struggling and are now home with their children and need help," said Jill Peeler, events coordinator for the program.

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers, many of them firefighters and union members from the San Francisco Firefighters Union, Local 798, gathered at a safe social distance to distribute gift bags and groceries.

Inside the bags are crafts, puzzles, and other toys to help keep kids busy and busy while their parents work from home, or in many cases, have been fired.

As select families from the show's Christmas list lined up their cars to receive donations, firefighters and volunteers lined up on the block, wearing masks and gloves and carrying signs with supporting slogans, such as, "We're all together."

“The pandemic, the crown: the children are at home. Being able to do this and give back … really means a lot to me, "said Tanesha Gibson, a San Francisco firefighter who came up with the idea of ​​joining her colleagues' efforts.

“Our mission is to bless the community. It's kind of like a random act of kindness, ”said Peeler. "We know you are home with your children, we would like to make it a little more enjoyable."

"We needed it, yes, we really needed it," said Myra Javius, who received gift bags as well as some donated food. "I feel like it's a blessing from God."

Thursday's event is part of a larger campaign. Some volunteers have been delivering directly to the homes of families in need.

Josestevan Villalobos said that recently delivering food to a father of seven who lost his three jobs taught him the power to give.

"You feel good everywhere," Villalobos said. “You even feel like a smoothie, a little tingly. It's amazing."

Peeler said the program accepts donations through its website to continue helping the community.

LINK: http://sffirefighterstoys.org