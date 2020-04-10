Samsung Rising delves into corruption, chaebols, and corporate mayhem

Samsung Rising It is a new book by journalist and author Geoffrey Cain, and it is the best account of the Korean conglomerate's colossal rise to power that I have read. Thoroughly researched and informed, Cain's book details how Samsung went from being a vegetable vendor to a global tech titan, with many colorful anecdotes on the way.

If you've ever wondered how the infamous Galaxy S II "Sude, You're a Barista,quot; campaign came about, or what happened behind the scenes during the Galaxy Note 7 fire crisis, or how Samsung's leaders have managed to survive the multiple fraud convictions, this is the book for you. Cain's writing appropriately condemns Samsung's failures and admires its achievements, providing a comprehensive view of one of the world's most secretive and consistent companies.

I got in touch with Cain via Skype to talk about the book, Samsung's influence, and where chaebol is going. Our conversation included topics such as how Samsung responds to crises like Galaxy Fold and Note 7, and how it is indirectly responsible for the success of Parasite, why the disabled president, Lee Kun-hee, is still in charge of the company, and what the heir's trip to North Korea says about the future of corporate culture in the South. "Samsung, despite its success, continues to make the same mistakes over and over again," Cain tells me.

The transcript has been condensed for its length and clarity.

I have followed your work and have known that this book will come for a while. How was the trip to publish it? Did you encounter obstacles that delayed it?

I ran into obstacles. Samsung didn't really try to intrude or mess with the book's release – they were good enough to go back and unofficially allow me to run around and interview people and do my job. The main obstacles stem from the opacity of what it is to be a reporter in Korea. You may have also seen this in Japan. It can be difficult to access people, and executives and leaders don't really interview foreign correspondents that often.

In the end it was just perseverance. I had to spend years and years and years researching because there was no Samsung narrative. It's not like Apple, where you can pick up a bunch of books and read the story beforehand. When it comes to a large Asian company, even in the local language, much of this is public relations fluff and you don't really understand the real story when you read a lot of books that have been published in Korean. So yeah, it was hard work and it took a long time to get done, and it was delayed several times, but I finally did it. It was an intense editorial process: I think my editor did a very good job of elevating the prose and making it more readable and accessible, and I think that's what I needed in the end.

Were you able to publish the book in South Korea? The book explains how difficult it is to get critical opinions about Samsung posted there.

Yes, we actually have a Korean publisher called Just Books. I think it's surprising that they decided to take this on, because it's a freelance publisher, not a big publisher, and I assumed a lot of these publishers wouldn't be interested. After first signing the agreement with the United States, my agent toured Korea and tried to sell it to large Korean publishers, and they all rejected it. We received 14 rejections, and some of them simply said that Samsung was responsive and simply can't publish a book like this. And then my Korean editor Kyung showed up and saw a promise in this and she's really been an advocate for it. I think she is very happy with the potential that she could have in Korea. But there are also big risks, you know, because people are sued, there are libel suits. You don't want to be on the bad side of Samsung, I can assure you.

How did you decide on the name? Samsung Rising? I saw some early titles floating around before, like Samsung Republic.

So actually, the title that I originally chose was Samsung Republic and that was my proposal to the editor. And then we changed the title multiple times because we really couldn't find a headline that would capture the full impetus for what the book was supposed to be. Samsung RepublicI think it sums up the Korean side of the story: how Korea is this Samsung republic and Samsung participates in many aspects of life in Korea, and the Koreans call their country the Samsung republic. But then we thought that maybe that was too focused on Korea, and that there are a lot of global elements in the book.

So another title we went to was The battle for Silicon Valley, and that is a title that captures the war between Apple and Samsung. And that's the kind of thing that I think would appeal to a lot of techies and nerds, you know, who are based in San Francisco and want to know the story of this great smartphone battle. Everyone has read it somewhere or seen it on the news and they use their iPhones or their Samsung, but a complete account of how that war really developed from the inside has never been written. But then the problem with The battle for Silicon Valley was that it didn't really resonate with the fact that this is an Asian dynasty that competes with these big global multinational companies. In the end we decided to Samsung Rising because, you know, it has Samsung in the title, so that's the Asian corporate dynasty right there, but it captures the momentum of this little grocery store that sells dried fish and vegetables in the 1930s that, through this A very troublesome history and very difficult series of wars and corruption scandals and political battles, it emerges to become the largest technological conglomerate in the world.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The book traces Samsung from the days of its founding figures who looked at Japanese companies as a model and then finally got up and beat Sony. And it was surprising to hear about cultural reverence back then for Japanese companies. Do you think there is something of that in today's Samsung or has success made them more insular and focused on their own way of doing things?

So I think the big story of their successes in the last decade is the smartphone. The Galaxy comprised a massive and massive chunk of revenue for the entire Samsung Group. I think that was his goal for a long time. They knew they were from this poor, backward and dusty Korean colony. and for a long time they knew that they were essentially providing Japanese corporate practices. I mean, Samsung for a long time was essentially like a Japanese company. In Japan, you have the war-era zaibatsu, and Samsung was essentially based on the idea of ​​this divine corporate leader who has this top-down vision that sends out all the executives. And that's what enabled them to make all this rapid progress, that they did what they did without hesitation. They did it for the glory of Korea.

Their idea was to convert Samsung from a third-rate microwave and semiconductor and component maker where they would put the GE logo into a premium smartphone maker that could compete with Apple and Sony. And that is not an easy task, but they did it for their militaristic culture. But I think for many people it is very clear that there is really no other smartphone success in the pipeline. It's really not so much about being a consumer-oriented brand anymore. I think they will make more components. They have announced a huge boost in these NAND memory semiconductors, making chips for future artificial intelligence systems that are going to need powerful chips. And also QLED, quantum LED: they stopped manufacturing LCD recently. They are moving towards a phase where I think they are innovating more in the component and they will be doing technical work behind the scenes, not so much in front of the public.

Which is also what happened to Sony.

Yes, I think it is. It is worrying because that is what China does. China is catching up fast. And perhaps the only saving grace right now is the fact that the world is having a trade war with China, or at least the West. And therefore, Samsung will face a little less competition from them. But I think Samsung had seen its climax with marketing, with software, trying to compete with Apple and make its own version of the iPhone. They have recovered the idea that "we are a manufacturing giant, we are a company of engineers,quot;. We're not the great kids in Silicon Valley. "But then how do you make yourself different from Huawei or another Chinese company? I mean, in five years, if there isn't a cataclysm happening in the meantime, then Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, you're Companies will have a huge influence on many of the same industries that Samsung is in now.

The book covers how Samsung actually forged a technical advantage over Apple in certain ways, such as having large OLED screens on Galaxy phones, etc. But these days you hear more about it from Chinese companies. Just like looking at the new Galaxy S20, its key features are things it could have gotten from Huawei, Oppo, or Xiaomi last year. And this is affecting their market share in India and all over the place. Another thing you are facing is difficulties with the software, like disputes with Google about TouchWiz and trying to make Milk Music a success. Is there any way for Samsung to tell that story as a consumer brand in the future?

I think there is some kind of promise, but the problem is that it is not yet completely clear what that consumer brand will be. So in the past it was Galaxy. You know, it was "The Next Big Thing,quot;, which is a marketing campaign that I covered in the book. It was Milk Music, it was the attempt to make Tizen OS. A lot of these things, Samsung was doing it and they were doing a good job for a while, and then they pulled out because the current headquarters really didn't trust or enjoy the work that the offices and the overseas marketing software The offices were doing. They thought they should have control over that, which was a serious mistake.

Talk about the Korean chaebol culture of not trusting strangers at work, of trying to control almost everything you can from your own headquarters. The problem with Samsung's consumer brand doesn't come from the products themselves. The deepest problem comes from corporate culture: a reluctance to actually do something big and new. I mean, I think a lot of the innovations that we're seeing from Korean companies are now just incremental innovations. They basically build what the leaders have been doing. They play with improvements here and there, you know, a new processor or a new OLED screen or a new curved screen. But they're not really making the great product that is going to change things like what the iPhone did in 2007.

"They really are not making the large-scale product that is going to change things."

But I think, to be fair, it's not just a Samsung problem. I think a lot of the industry is facing this problem because it's been a long time since we had that big technology disruption. The iPhone, the smartphone, followed by social networks and the expansion of Twitter and Facebook, those were really the great interruptions of the last decade that changed a lot the way we perceive the world and how we receive our news and how we advance in our lives and does business. But it's been a while and it's not entirely clear now what the next big disruption is. You know, people say AI, facial recognition technologies, biotechnology. All these great technological movements are emerging. So the problem with Samsung is that they have invested heavily in many of these areas that are supposed to disrupt technology, but have not advanced in their development. Samsung was in biotechnology with a company called Samsung BioLogics. They decided to make incremental innovations in health care. And that company had fraudulent accounting problems, and its actions were simply affected due to part of the fraudulent accounting that had happened at that company. And there was destruction of evidence when prosecutors attempted to investigate.

The other problem is artificial intelligence. Samsung has been developing software called Bixby which is supposed to be like the Google Assistant. They want to have their own AI system that can power all of their hardware, but they haven't managed to turn that into something as big as what Google or Amazon are doing. AI is a front-end technology: in the future it will ease the mental load on humans and AI systems will handle a lot of what we do for us. That will greatly change the way we live our lives. But Samsung is behind on that. They are heavily invested in semiconductors focused on artificial intelligence, which is a good position to be in. But once again, that raises the question of what happens when China gets into this? China has its own industry. In the past decade, China has made tremendous strides in artificial intelligence, especially software, with WeChat. The data they collect about their citizens enables AI to work well. And they have also been making semiconductors. Basically China can do what Korea can do, and that is Korea's problem now.

There will be an interruption, and then Samsung and other Korean companies will do what they have been doing in the past and catch up. You know, they'll see the interruption. It may take a little while for them to figure out what's going on. But once they see it, they will go into run mode and follow and imitate it. They will do what they can to make sure they can catch up with whoever is leading the field when the disruption comes.

Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

One question I still have after reading the book is how exactly Samsung was able to recover from the Galaxy Note 7 fire crisis. You go into that story in great detail, but then you actually quote the Edge revision of Note 8 where Dan said it was even better than 7, which was the critical consensus at the time. But I always thought that if there was ever something that could sink a brand into the minds of consumers, it would be that. Remember when there were anti-Galaxy Note warning signs at every check-in counter at all airports in the world, etc.? What does it say about Samsung that they could overcome that saga?

Yes, good question. I think it shows that Samsung is such a massive company and is so resilient. The Note 7 fires were devastating to them. But Samsung is a company that thrives on crisis. I mean, Samsung has been through corruption scandals and sex scandals and political crises and flawed products, and its leaders have been in and out of court for all kinds of embezzlement, tax evasion allegations, and shady stock sales and financial mismanagement and destruction of evidence. Samsung is a company that only has a history of disorder, but then manages to survive intact. It is just what your system is. Your system is designed to withstand disasters and contain crises and find ways to get out of it. And then fast forward.

And I think with the Note 7 fires, yes, totally devastating. I mean, billions of dollars probably in losses because of that. And it was a great danger to public safety. But one of the amazing things about this company is how they can do that. Because they only had so many product lines, they do a lot of things. Yes, it is terrible if the Galaxy brand starts to deflate. But then they will make a lot of money with semiconductors in the future, or with screens. And they can invest those benefits in another promising new area. They have this ability to use different lines of business to their advantage. And that's why when the Note 7 fires occurred and Jay Lee, its leader, was arrested, his profits hit record levels. It also pushed the South Korean stock market to record levels.

The other factor here is that consumers quickly forget and move on. There was a lot of damage to the brand at the time. But I think if you ask the average person about those Note 7 fires, I think they'll vaguely remember it and say, "oh yeah, I remember when that happened, and that was Samsung, right?" But I don't think they make decisions based on that anymore. I haven't met many people who actively think about those fires from a few years ago. Just to draw a parallel, there is the famous Tylenol recall from the early 1980s when Tylenol poisoned and ended up killing several people (as a result of drug manipulation). That could have destroyed Tylenol, and that would have been the end of Tylenol as a brand. But people keep going and eventually they start to forget.

So while I don't think Samsung has really gotten to the core problem, which is management culture, I think they were able to fix it and move on in a way that made everyone forget because they produced so many products, they produced so many things. They simply have ways to recover from this.

Well, the difference with Tylenol is, wasn't it seen as a model of transparency and getting ahead of the problem with the answer? While Samsung denied that the problem existed and then said that it had been fixed and then the replacement units were also on fire. So I was surprised that people forgot. Maybe I am too close to the whole situation.

Yes. When I was writing the book, I didn't forget it and it was fresh in my mind the whole time. Samsung was even attacking me during that time. They didn't want me to write about this, they weren't happy with what I was saying about them. I remember sitting there when these attacks took place against me, thinking "isn't this company concerned about its reputation?" I mean, they had these explosive phones and they are busy writing letters to me, trying to discredit a journalist who is covering them. Don't you have more important things to worry about? I'm just a little man here on my smartphone writing emails to people, and they're trying to shut me down and shut me up like I'm a big threat to their brand. You know, it's the phones that are the threat. Obviously it's your explosive phones that should concern you.

I was also surprised that people moved on quickly. But you're right about Tylenol, that was a good example of success, while Samsung made the process worse. But regardless of success or failure, I think people tend to forget. And that's what I saw over time. I mean, the Galaxy they released right after that didn't work that well, but it still opened up to good reviews.

Do you think it bodes well for future Samsung folding phones given what happened with the Galaxy Fold?

Yes, that was a pretty disastrous launch, that first one. DJ Koh, who was the CEO at the time, did come out on the record and say he released it to the market. This is similar to what happened with the Galaxy Note 7. The difference with the Note 7 is that, you know, they released it to the full market, while the Galaxy Fold only went to reviewers, luckily. That would have been a disaster if it had gone out at all. I think if the Note 7 fires never happened, then these reports could come and send the Fold in denial anyway, because that is what happened with the Note 7. Many executives denied that this could happen and their employees said not to talk about it. "Don't deal with this, we're going to stifle this information."

I had many sources at Samsung who told me about the urgent work that was done on the first (Galaxy Fold). They had been planning it for almost a decade, which is incredible. They knew about this technology well in advance, and they had done a very careful job, but the pressure was coming because the smartphone market was maturing and Samsung thought it had to have some kind of cool news or something less. disruption in the way phones are designed. And finally, they said, look, we've been working on this for 10 years. We've been through so many designs and patents, and none of them have really worked yet, but we just have to get this out. They rushed, it didn't work, and it was a disaster because they had to remember it.

I think with newer phones I am sure they have already fixed the hardware issues. Personally, I haven't tested the newer Galaxy foldable phones, but I think the problem is that this is still an incremental hardware innovation. I think Samsung executives internally know that this only takes a few years before it fades away into something else and before everyone can make it for a pretty cheap price. I don't think they have much life ahead of them.

If you look at the history of the phones, there was a day before smartphones where you could buy the flip phone or buy the candybar phone or buy the flip phone. There were all of these different designs back in the day that were super cheap and super easy to use. And I think that is what is happening with smartphones. I think the technology has become so good and matured so well that, over time, it will be as if you can get the folding or the plug-in or the normal screen. And eventually everything will be a little cheap. I don't think hardware is the future of what defines a smartphone.

Another thing you write about in the book is the cultural power of Korea, and obviously that has recently peaked with Parasite. I was wondering if they would have had something to say about it, if there had been time to include it in the book when it happened. CJ Group's Miky Lee was on stage to receive that Oscar and is a central character in a couple of chapters. Do you think you can draw a line from Samsung's success to things like Parasite and the growing importance of Korean pop culture around the world?

Yes, I actually wrote an article about this a few months ago in Foreign policy, and I used a lot of material from the Samsung book on it. Could you draw a line, yes. So Miky Lee, who is the producer of Parasite, she was an heir to the Samsung founding family. She is a US citizen, and was always a movie fanatic and a culture fanatic. She taught Korean at Harvard when she was a graduate student. And he regretted the fact that, you know, Korea was seen as such an insignificant place that why would anyone want to bother with this? And he actually set out to make Korea this cultural power. She had a great influence on the Korean wave and got Korean cinema, Korean culture, K-pop music, all of this in full view of the public.

It really started in the 1990s, after the death of the Samsung founder. There was this inheritance process and each child inherited one of the five arms of this Samsung empire. And his family line inherited Cheil Jedang, CJ, who was a food supplier at the time, just cheap candy and all that. She knew she wanted to get into film and culture, and her uncle, who is the president of Samsung (Lee Kun-hee), was in negotiations with DreamWorks to get full participation. I wanted to buy DreamWorks and make it part of Samsung. And his goal, as I understood it from what Samsung executives told me, was that he basically wanted to put Steven Spielberg under his control as director. Of course, in Hollywood that is a ridiculous idea. No respectable director will allow a semiconductor company like Samsung to take over and tell you how to make your movies.

So Spielberg rejected the Samsung president, but the woman who negotiated that was her niece Miky Lee, who was the vice president of CJ. And Spielberg and his team were really impressed with her. They already knew her. And they decided to go back and offer him a $ 300 million stake, which, yes, he would be a smaller investor, got a 10 percent stake, but used his alliance with DreamWorks to transform CJ from this unimportant food supplier. real cinematic power. It didn't happen right away, but that association gave him access to talent. You know, its filmmakers could learn from DreamWorks. It had distribution rights in Asia. And it was using this connection and these Hollywood networks that allowed him to promote Korea and bring movies like Parasite at the forefront And before Parasite had Older boy Y Joint security area Y Snowpiercer. There is a long list of very well-received Korean films so far produced by Miky Lee and produced by CJ.

So yes, I think that shows just how influential Samsung's founding family is. In the world of Korea and the spread of Korean culture, I think it's amazing how they touch every facet of this nation. And they're so responsible for bringing it to the world, whether it's a smartphone or if it's Parasite or something else. Samsung touches everything when it comes to Korea going around the world.

What is your sense of what this chaebol culture will look like in the future? In the past it always seemed to be this kind of immovable object, but the consequences for Jay Y. Lee and particularly (former President) Park Geun-hye have been severe and now (current President) Moon Jae-in wants to be seen as A reformer. How do you think this will shake up in the future and how could it affect Samsung?

Yes, actually I've been thinking about it a lot. So my take on this is that when I was writing the book, I always had a feeling that chaebol culture and Samsung culture are on the verge of change. I felt like I was writing about a pregnant woman who was about to take the baby out and you know, life will be different for them. But as I dug deeper and deeper, especially into the story, I realized just how ingrained the pattern is and how history repeats itself and how Samsung, despite its success, keeps making the same mistakes over and over and over again. .

All of Samsung's leaders have been on and off the court so far. They have been charged or convicted or imprisoned for tax evasion, bribery, embezzlement, or perjury. I mean, these are serious crimes and serious charges against Samsung's top management, who are the most powerful people in Korea and some of the most powerful people in technology despite not being as well known. Now Jay Lee is awaiting his final judgment. He spent a year in prison and was released with a suspended sentence. The judge upheld part of his bribery charge, but decreased the number of bribes he was accused of receiving. And his verdict is due soon. But the more I look at this, the more I start to become cynical and think that I could actually leave it somehow. Perhaps he is sent back to prison or perhaps receives a suspended sentence. But I feel like things are lining up to make it easy for him and he will serve his company and his country again, that's essentially how the government sees it.

And the reason I say things are lining up like that is because the current Korean President (Moon) came in and said he was going to reform the chaebol groups after a series of very serious corruption scandals that led to the fall and 33-year prison term for President Park Geun-hye and the arrest of Jay Lee, who is Samsung's heir. We have been three years within a period of five years. And he named someone named Kim Sang-jo, who is the head of the Korean FTC, who he says will go against chaebol. But in the end I think we're just seeing more of the same, because even when Jay Lee got out of jail, he was still a convicted criminal. But the first thing Moon did was take Jay Lee to North Korea for this summit with Kim Jong-un, which is incredible.

I can't think of any other country where you are the president and go to a diplomatic summit somewhere, supposedly historic, and the guy next to you is a convicted criminal. I think I could see Donald Trump pulling something like this. But it is as if President Trump is going to Japan for a major summit with Shinzo Abe and decides to bring Bernie Madoff as a symbol of American goodwill towards Japan. I think most people in Japan and the United States would see it and say: I mean, I don't even need to say it, it would be totally and completely ridiculous. And I think the fact that Moon Jae-in would think to do so shows that the government is still accommodating and that they are not as interested in reforming the criminal aspects of the chaebol groups.

Well, let's finish with the most important question. What do you think is going on with (President) Lee Kun-hee, or how many people do you think really know what is going on with him?

So this was not in the book, but actually, I spoke to someone who was involved, not someone who really treated him, but was involved and was familiar with the treatment that was given. The word he sends me is that Lee Kun-hee is "on ice,quot;, that was the exact phrase. It is rumored that he is disabled. Samsung has not been entirely clear about the state of its health. Pero escucho de muchas personas que están familiarizadas con esto en Samsung que esencialmente es visto como un cadáver. Debo aclarar que no he estado en la habitación del hospital y no puedo confirmar personalmente su estado.

Pero si dicen esto sobre su propio presidente, entonces supongo que, ya sabes, está básicamente incapacitado y lo más cerca que puede estar de la muerte, pero Samsung lo mantiene con vida por las razones de terminar este proceso de herencia, que Es otra cosa que encuentro bastante inusual y excéntrica sobre la cultura corporativa de Samsung. ¿Te imaginas a Mark Zuckerberg entrando en coma y seis años después, todavía está en soporte vital y sigue siendo el presidente de Facebook? Y Facebook realmente no te dirá lo que está pasando con él, pero ¿se está preparando para pasarle Facebook a su hijo? Realmente es una forma inusual de hacer las cosas, y lo encuentro fascinante.

El papel de Jay Lee no es estrictamente ejecutivo en el sentido de un CEO. ¿Pero crees que la situación de alguna manera está limitando el poder de Samsung para operar o hacer cambios?

Ese es el argumento que muchos partidarios de Samsung usan para respaldar la presencia de una familia fundadora. I think that the founding family, instead of calling them the chairman, I try to think of them as the chief visionary officer. They laid down the vision and they might help make a big decision whether to make a multi-billion dollar investment in a semiconductor or display. But outside of that, the day-to-day business is run on its own. The Samsung executives can pretty much do what they want without the founding family directing them or meddling in their affairs. And that’s actually really similar to the Japanese zaibatsu model from the prewar times, which I find really interesting.

But you know, I’ve met hundreds and hundreds of very talented Samsung executives and whether they’re young or old, these are people who are highly educated, highly competent. They know what they’re doing. They know both, say, the guts of a smartphone in addition to what business decisions need to be made to improve their company. And I’ve always gotten the impression that they can run the show themselves, that there’s really not much of a need this far into their corporate history for a founding family to oversee them.

One of the problems with Jay Lee, and I don’t know if you sense this from the book, is the story around his life is so opaque. We really have no idea. Samsung has kept him on such a lockdown that really so many people just have no idea what he’s capable of — what major decisions he’s made, what successes he can post. Has he actually made a decision that has improved the actual balance sheets of Samsung? I think that a lot of the information that Samsung puts out on him is vague, and that’s not a good sign for an heir who’s about to take over one of the biggest technology companies in the world. And if the shareholders can’t vet and can’t say they have questions about this guy, then I would be very worried for the future of the company leadership.

I don’t even know if he’ll be totally capable in the position. I’m sure he’s smart. He’s been prepared for this all his life. But the only actual instance of him leading a business venture in Samsung was eSamsung, which is in the book. And that was a disaster. It was a dot-com bubble era online services firm, and within a year it was insolvent. It went bankrupt. And then Samsung bought up his shares and saved him from a financial loss.

It’s okay to fail in a business. And especially in technology, if you look at every big entrepreneur, they failed over and over and over again before finally making it. We tend to think of these garage success stories where the young kids just make the computer and then everything’s great. But when you look deeper at the story, it’s one of hard times or failure. And I’m sure that happened with Jay Lee, too. But then the problem is that he was saved by his family’s company, by his father’s protection that saved him from any kind of financial loss. If you fail, you have to take some kind of loss, and if you’re supported by VC then the VC will be the one taking the loss. But we can’t really have a system set up in which an heir like Jay Lee is given a ticket to become the heir but then he doesn’t have to show what he’s really capable of. It is worrisome.

I think that’s a good place to leave it: uncertainty and doubt. I really appreciate your time, and congratulations on the launch. You must be relieved to get it out.

Yes. Thank you, I appreciate that. It’s been a long time.

Samsung Rising it is out now through Random House.