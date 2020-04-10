Rupert Grint waiting for his first child

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; He will add father to his resume as his girlfriend of nine years, Georgia Groome, is pregnant with their first child together.

Up News Info –

Actor Rupert Grint He is preparing to become a father for the first time.

The 31-year-old British star, known for playing Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter"film series, expects his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and would ask for privacy right now," a couple's publicist confirms to Us Weekly.

Rupert previously spoke about his desire to start a family, admitting that he was unlikely to be inspired by the name of his movie character if he had a child.

"I would like to settle down and have children soon. If I had a child, would I call him Ron?" the star reflected on The Guardian in December 2018. "It's a pretty good name, but probably not. And Grint is a difficult name to match a one-syllable name."

Rupert and Georgia have been dating since 2011.