Rupert Grint expecting first child with Georgia Groome

There is some magic news about Rupert Grint: It's going to be dad!

the Harry Potter The star behind Ron Weasley is starting his own family in real life. The 31-year-old star and actress. Georgia Groome, who she's supposedly been dating for years, are expecting their first child together.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and would ask for privacy at this time," their representative confirmed in a statement to E! News.

The expectant mom and dad were spotted together in London on Thursday, Groome's visible baby bump causing headlines.

While the two have been linked for almost a decade, the couple has kept their personal lives out of the spotlight. A year ago, the couple sparked marriage rumors after Groome, the star of Angus, thongs and perfect kissesShe was seen with a gold band on her left ring finger.