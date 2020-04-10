‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ sets release date – Deadline

VH1 will serve more charisma, uniqueness, nerves and talent with the premiere of the next RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The new four-part series of events will debut on April 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET / PT.

Originally called RuPaul & # 39; s Celebrity Drag Race (Apparently, now he has a secret!), The series of events will debut after an entirely new episode of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race. The usual after the show Uncovered will change at 11 p.m. ET / PT.

During the series, a trio of movie, music, television and comedy stars will get disgusting makeovers and hug their inner queen. The "Queen Supremes" that will help give celebrities gag-worthy looks include Endurance race Alumni Alyssa Edwards, Asia O & # 39; Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. Celebrities will compete in fans' favorite challenges from previous seasons to win cash prizes for the charity of their choice. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will crown "America's Celebrity Drag Race Superstar".

"RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race it's a blast, "said four-time Emmy winner and executive producer RuPaul. We put these celebrities through this! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nervousness and talent is, you can still put your pantyhose on a leg at a time. "

RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race It is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, San Heng, and RuPaul Charles as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

Check out the teaser below.