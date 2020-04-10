RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a great guessing game

Ready for double Endurance race?

As of April 24, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race will be immediately followed by RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a series of four-week special events that transform celebrities, who are secrets, into drag superstars.

According to VH1, "The public must tune in to discover which movie, music, television and comedy stars will appear in the competition. Every week, a trio of celebrities open their hearts and minds to the transformative power of drag, embracing the fierce inner queen. inside them. Everyone comes onto the track feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that resistance doesn't change who they are, but reveals who they are. "

All we want to know is who the celebrities are, but unfortunately we will have to wait.