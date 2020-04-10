RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a great guessing game

Ready for double Endurance race?
As of April 24, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race will be immediately followed by RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a series of four-week special events that transform celebrities, who are secrets, into drag superstars.
According to VH1, "The public must tune in to discover which movie, music, television and comedy stars will appear in the competition. Every week, a trio of celebrities open their hearts and minds to the transformative power of drag, embracing the fierce inner queen. inside them. Everyone comes onto the track feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that resistance doesn't change who they are, but reveals who they are. "
All we want to know is who the celebrities are, but unfortunately we will have to wait.
The secret queens will be helped in their transformations by queens Alyssa Edwards, Asia O & # 39; Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kimchi, Monét X Change, Monique heart, Nina West, Trinidad the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.
With her guidance, "celebrities undergo a drag transformation and compete in fan-favorite challenges to win cash prizes for the charity of their choice. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will crown the,quot; Superstar of the America's next celebrity drag race. "
Check out the first promotion below and see if you can see any celebrities in those brief flashes!
"RuPaul & # 39; s Secret Celebrity Drag Race it's wonderful, "RuPaul said in a statement." We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nervousness and talent is, you can still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time. "
The new series will air at 9:30 p.m., just after regular hours. Endurance raceand Uncovered will move at 11 p.m. This all starts on Friday, April 24 at VH1.
This week's episode, airing tonight at 8 p.m., finds the queens doing a Queen of Pop musical, with guest judges. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Winnie Harlow.
