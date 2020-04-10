Ronda Rousey rejects WWE's position full time: beats fans like & # 39; F * ckin ungrateful & # 39;

Ronda Rousey has become a fan favorite and an enemy fan during her WWE career. He recently spoke about his future on a podcast and his comments definitely messed up some feathers.

Ronda is not a full-time fighter and has no plans to be. During the last season of Total Divas, he said he would take time off to focus on his family.

In addition to not being worth his sanity and physical effort, he believes WWE fans don't deserve it.

While talking to Steve-O on his podcast, Ronda explained: ‘I love WWE. I had a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. But he was basically doing it part time and was away from home 200 days a year. And, when I got home, I was so sleep deprived because you just don't have time to go to bed. So it's like … what am I doing it for if I can't spend my time and energy on my family? But instead of spending my time and energy on a handful of ungrateful fans who don't even appreciate me. "

TMZ published the story detailing what was said and the followers entered Ronda.

‘This is the dumbest crap he's ever said! Wrestling is about sides! Some hate you, others love you! It's a man's soap opera and if you're the bad guy more than likely they'll boo you all the time! But she has a horrible sportsmanship. It only took someone once to prove themselves better and she ran (UFC)! She will keep running from where she is not praised. So maybe home is where you need to be. Sorry, I'm not sorry, "said one.

Another addition: ‘Get your own round hack. She tries too hard to be mean or angry compared to when she was in the UFC, it was just her. His promotions were super corny. I hope he doesn't come back. It's been better without her. "

This follower said: ‘hahaha who cares. She sucked in real fights and was humiliated and polite when faced with a real fighter. Now she is in fake fights and simulates drama. I can't even believe WWE still exists … "

This is not the first time that Rousey has criticized the Smackdown and Raw franchises. Many people also commented that this may be another tactic for her to "turn on her heel,quot; and become a villain again on shows.

