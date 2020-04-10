Ronaldo to David Beckham: You are one of the best of all time | Football news





David Beckham and Ronaldo were teammates at Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007

Ronaldo told his former Real Madrid teammate David Beckham that he feels he is one of the best players of all time.

In a live Instagram conversation between the couple hosted on the Miami CF account, Ronaldo spoke about his gratitude for the service Beckham had provided him during their time together at the Bernabéu.

The duo was part of the era of & # 39; Galacticos & # 39; in Madrid during the 2000s and took a memory lane trip on a video call while blocked due to coronavirus measures.

"You were one of the best of all time," Ronaldo told his former colleague. "The way you touched the ball, the way you could put the ball where you wanted, without looking at me, I would just be moving and the ball came."

"I should thank you for the many balls you gave me."

In response, Beckham spoke about how Ronaldo's sight was enough to assure him that he had made the right decision to leave Manchester United in 2003.

"I moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid it was a great move for me because I had been there all my life," Beckham replied. "But one of the first people I saw was you.

"When you walked into the locker room it made me feel comfortable being at the club."