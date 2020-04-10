Rod Brind & # 39; Amour of the hurricanes, Rick Tocchet of the coyotes and Craig Berube of the blues forced to adapt to the season break

Just as the NHL season was nearing its final stretch, everything stopped. The coronavirus pandemic has left the rest of the year on hold and left the world of hockey in a state of uncertainty.

It's extremely frustrating for athletes, many of whom were preparing for the playoffs or were already in the midst of intense playoff momentum, but it's also difficult for coaches. With around a dozen unfinished regular-season games hanging eerily above their heads, their players are forced to stay home and away from the track. No one is sure how, or when, things will eventually unfold.

Rod Brind & # 39; Amour of Carolina Hurricanes, Rick Tocchet of Arizona Coyotes and Craig Berube of St. Louis Blues are three coaches with a lot at stake this season. In a video call with journalists on Friday, they shared how they have spent their time locked up.

"Me and our general manager John Chayka have had calls from players," Tocchet said. "So we've had 15-20 minutes per guy talking. It's weird, and Roddy (Brind & # 39; Amour) and the Boss (Berube) know it, they're not exit meetings because I still think we're going to play in the next one couple of months and I'm trying to be optimistic, but I think it's important that you stay connected to a team. "

Brind & # 39; Amour has had a different mindset.

"Our management owners told us that this would be more in the long term," he said. "So we saw it as our offseason. So we're preparing for the draft a little bit, looking at things like that. We've definitely had some communication with our players, but more from the strength coach's perspective, he speaks daily with those guys because they are scattered all over the place, and to be honest, many don't have access to these things. Some have great gyms at home, others have nothing. "

Berube expects his players to stay in shape if the season ends by resuming.

"I hope we can start here again sometime," added Berube. "Our boys have to be in decent enough shape to come back and are ready to go quickly because they are not going to have much time preparing for this. But from a system or training point of view, I don't." I don't think many changes will be made. You are going to start, you will prepare yourself, like a training camp, it will be shorter and then you will play again. "

Tocchet has even picked up a new activity to keep him active during blocking: skating.

"I've always been a choppy skater, guys. You know that," he said. "I was there in the garage and I said I was going to start skating, so I guess I've been skating every other day. In fact, it's pretty good and you burn your legs well."

However, he had a slight setback while enjoying his new hobby.

"I got a little cocky," he said. "I hit a little bump and fell hard. I'm not going to lie to you, it still hurts. I have a big raspberry on my butt and on my leg … Actually, a car stopped, a good person stopped and asked me if He was fine, and that was kind of him. But yes, I'm fine. "

All three coaches sent their best wishes to fans and say they are eager for when hockey finally returns.

"It's bigger than hockey," said Berube. "It's bigger than all sports … The most important thing is to fix this, stay healthy and stay safe. Hopefully, we can play again. We all miss him."

"Just for the fans, I'll be honest, I missed the fans," added Tocchet. "It's not so much the big Coyote fans, but going to Carolina, the Caniacs, and seeing how loud they are, or playing St. Louis and that stupid bell rings every time they score a goal." miss those things. I'm not going to take those things for granted. "

Brind & # 39; Amour especially thanked medical workers during the crisis.

"You shouldn't take a crisis like this, but realize the importance of certain people in the world," he said. "You know, our medical staff, just a real thank you to them for everything they are doing … Hopefully, we can leave this behind as soon as we all do our part. That is the key. So stay safe everyone and get the hockey soon. "