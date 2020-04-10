Rita Ora was inspired to volunteer while mom works frontline during the Covid-19 outbreak

Instagram

The 'How We Do (Party)' singer signs up as a volunteer in Britain's fight against the coronavirus after seeing her psychiatrist mother work on the front line.

Up News Info –

Rita prays She decided she had to volunteer to help Britain fight the coronavirus after seeing how returning to work affected her mother psychiatrist.

The pop star and her sister Elena recently signed up to assist National Health Service staff in their fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Although Rita has no medical qualifications, she is determined to help as she can after seeing the pandemic from her mother Vera's perspective of working on the front line.

The musician told the UK television show "This morning"I think my mother … thrives on her duty and I don't want to speak for her, but I think what made me want to volunteer … even if it's something like delivering food to someone's house or picking up medicine Whatever it is, I just found … looking at it first hand, I felt, 'Oh my gosh. This is so real that I felt, what could I do? "

Expressing his amazement at the efforts of his mother and other doctors, the "R.I.P." Hitmaker added: "Obviously I don't have a medical degree, but I think it's really, really heroic, not just from my mother's perspective, but just seeing all the doctors in general, really on the front lines and really introducing themselves."

<br />

Vera was also interviewed on the show, but has been unable to see her daughters as she isolates herself when not at work to protect her daughters from the virus, a challenging aspect of the job.

"It is really difficult, obviously. There is a reason for that: I am working full time and I am going in and out of a hospital environment," said the mental health professional. "The safest thing for everyone was for me to stay home, work, and make sure that at least I don't put Rita and her sister at risk."