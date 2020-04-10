Rising from sick beds, COVID doctors return to front lines

PARIS – "Be strong, mom, we really love you," is what Dr. Aurelie Gouel's children tell the ICU doctor when she goes to long shifts in the hospital trying to save seriously ill patients with coronavirus.

Although they are only 4 and 6 years old, the children of Gouel are very aware of how dangerous the disease can be not only because their mother has informed them, but also because they are among the more than 1.6 million people worldwide who they have gotten sick.

Telltale symptoms [fever, cough, severe fatigue, shortness of breath] brought Gouel down in March.

"It was very difficult for three or four days," he told The Associated Press.

But as soon as he felt well enough, he returned to work at his Paris hospital that attended the first fatal case in Europe.

"It was quite frustrating to be home and see how much the hospitals needed help," said the 38-year-old man.

"We were trained for this," he added. "The world needs us."

In the brutal months since France reported Europe's first cases of coronavirus in January and then, in February, the first death on the continent, the scourge has infected thousands of doctors, nurses and other health workers in Europe that some now they have recovered and are going from their sick beds to the front lines.

“It is a bit like what happened in the First World War. People were injured and returned to the battlefield, "said Dr. Philippe Montravers, chief of anesthesiology and critical care at Bichat Hospital in Paris.

The hospital treated the 80-year-old Chinese tourist who in mid-February became the first person outside Asia to die from COVID-19.

"They feel … very guilty about staying home," Montravers said. "As soon as they feel better, they come back to help."

As scientists rush to unravel the mysteries of the new coronavirus, still unsure of how resistant people become to reinfection after exposure, healthcare workers hope that those who recovered and return to hospitals are now armed not. only with personal understanding of the virus but also with a certain degree of immunity.

Such armor against possible reinfection could make them especially useful in protracted battle until a vaccine is found.

“It helps a lot to go back to work, and especially to come back with vaccination. That's really fantastic because it takes away our fear of a second wave of infections, "said Dr. Julio Mayol, medical director of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid. Almost 15% of its 1,400 employees have been infected.

For most people, coronavirus symptoms disappear within two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

In Italy, those on duty include Elena Pagliarini, a nurse who was photographed before her diagnosis collapsed next to a computer keyboard, an image that symbolizes the plight of the most affected country, with more than 18,000 deaths.

In Paris, returnees include Sebastien, an intensive care doctor at Bichat, the hospital where Gouel also works. Sebastien does not want his last name published because he fears that his already "very scared,quot; neighbors will be totally scared if they find out that he and his wife, a surgeon who is 5 months pregnant, became ill.

His infection was so severe that he spent three days "pinned to my bed." I was so exhausted from the symptoms that I couldn't get up. "

However, he returned to the hospital less than two weeks later, even when his wife's symptoms worsened.

"She was very ill and was hospitalized the day I went back to work," he said.

"I felt useless. I had to work. I would have been completely stressed out if I had stayed home, "he added." I wanted to help my colleagues. "

Assuming he may have developed some immunity, Sebastien says he is now volunteering for ICU tasks that carry an increased risk of infection, such as taking viral swabs and inserting bronchoscopes into patients' diseased lungs so they can be inspected.

"I prefer to expose myself to colleagues who have not been infected," he said.

Gouel also says that the possibility of immunity reassured her when she again dealt with falling in love with patients.

"I feel like I'm a lasting strength now," he said. "If there are things that need to be done with heavily infected patients, things that are risky, I find it easier to do them, rather than my colleagues."

Despite being "very concerned,quot; when she was ill, Gouel's husband supported her quick return to work, she said.

"He knows that I will be careful, that I will not take risks, that I will wear masks and gloves and that I will not put myself or our family in danger," he said.

And although his children "know everything about the coronavirus, which is serious and people die from it," they also understand that their desire to fight it means that you cannot always be with them.

"They kiss me and say, 'Be strong, Mom, we really love you,'" he said. "Although they are small, they know that my legitimate place is with the sick."

