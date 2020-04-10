Rihanna's dad tested positive for COVID-19

Rihanna's father has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus and that his superstar daughter sent her a fan.

"My daughter Robyn visited me every day. I thought she was going to die to be honest. I have to say I love you very much, Robyn. She did a lot for me. I appreciate everything she has done," she told the British publication.

Fenty added that after spending two weeks in quarantine, she was allowed to return home. He says he is now virus free. He urged others to take the virus seriously.

"I want everyone to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people think. Please stay home."

In the United States alone, the death toll has exceeded 16,000. New York now has more cases of the virus than any other city in the world. Of the total 466,299 confirmed cases nationwide, some 162,000 are in New York, data from Johns Hopkins University show.