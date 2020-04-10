Rihanna sent her father a respirator after COVID-19 diagnosis – she thought she would die!

Rihanna's father was diagnosed with coronavirus and his health worsened so much that he says he felt he was not going to survive! The singer, however, did her best to help her, even sending her a fan.

As you may already know, Rihanna's father lives in Barbados, but while they both live far away, the star still found a way to care for her father during this health crisis.

She, of course, has been checking him out as often as possible over the phone and even sent him a ventilator to help him with any potential breathing problems.

While father and daughter have never had the best relationships, Rihanna showed that she still cares about him and pushed for their differences to be there so that her father was there in any way she could while he suffered from coronavirus.

Back on his home island of Barbados, the man spent no less than two weeks at the Paragon Isolation Center, where he has been treated.

Now he is back home and during an interview with The Sun, he spoke about the terrifying experience and also mentioned his daughter and her care for him.

‘My daughter Robyn visited me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say I love you very much, Robyn. She did a lot for me. I appreciate everything he has done. "

The man mentioned the ventilator that he sent him, but revealed that he did not need it, since it was the fever that affected him the most and not the other common symptom, which is having trouble breathing.

At the same time, the singer bought many fans for her home country, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced last month that she had sent more than $ 700,000 in fans to help everyone affected by the pandemic there.

‘I have a fever inside my nose. He had a fever on his lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly, "Rihanna's father mentioned.

Now, fortunately, it has been declared COVID-19 free!



