Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey team up to donate $ 4.2 million to victims of domestic violence affected by COVID-19

Rihanna returns again with another important donation to help during this difficult time that many people are experiencing due to the spread of COVID-19. This time, she and her Clara Lionel Foundation have partnered with Twitter / Square CEO Jack Dorsey to make a joint donation of $ 4.2 million to victims of domestic violence.

According to BillboardThe donation will go to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, which is helping victims of domestic violence who have been ordered to stay home amidst the spread of the virus.

The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that "approximately 90 people per week have been rejected from domestic violence shelters in Los Angeles since the Safer at Home Order was issued."

With your donation, $ 125 per day will help fund 10 weeks of shelter, meals and counseling for 90 victims of domestic violence per week, and an additional 90 victims will be able to receive help every week thereafter for another 10 weeks.

Before joining forces, both Rihanna and Jack Dorsey have made donations for the COVID-19 relief in hopes of taking things in the right direction.

Jack recently announced that he would donate $ 1 billion of his estate in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts, girls' health and education, and Universal Basic Income pilot programs. Like us previously reported, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation partnered with Jay-Z's Sean Carter Foundation to donate a combined total of $ 2 million for relief efforts.

Before that, she donated a total of $ 5 million through her foundation, and also personal protective equipment, to New York State.

