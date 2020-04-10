Rihanna and Twitter CEO donate $ 4 million to help victims of domestic violence during the Covid-19 crisis

Instagram

The hitman & # 39; Stay & # 39; and tech tycoon Jack Dorsey are lending their hands to help victims of domestic violence as they are shunned from shelters during the shutdown.

Up News Info –

Rihanna has partnered with the CEO of Twitter Jack dorsey to boost the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles by more than $ 4 million.

The fund has been helping to help city residents struggling with COVID-19, and now the "Umbrella" singer and tech mogul have teamed up to specifically help victims of domestic violence.

The Clara Lionel de Rihanna and Dorsey Foundation announced the delivery of cash on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after learning that up to 90 people per week had been rejected from domestic violence shelters in Los Angeles since the Safer Order was issued. at Home. mid March.

Your funding will provide 10 weeks of shelter, meals and counseling for 90 victims of domestic violence per week, with an additional 90 victims each week thereafter for 10 weeks.

The news comes just days after Dorsey announced that he will donate $ 1 billion to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts, and a week after Rihanna and CLF partners Jay ZThe Shawn Carter Foundation announced $ 2 million in grants for COVID-19 response efforts in New York City and Los Angeles.