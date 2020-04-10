Rihanna and Jack Dorsey launch millions in aid for victims of domestic violence

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, celebrities and artists have been urging people to stay home to help thwart the spread of COVID-19. However, some have been criticized for saying many nice things without making contributions.

Rihanna, apparently, is not one of those people because she and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated a considerable sum of money to help fight the coronavirus. The Daily Beast claims that she and Jack Dorsey each donated $ 2.1 million to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.

The resource fund, among its many functions, will also help victims of domestic abuse in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to claim that Mr. Dorsey would be paying the same amount. The additional $ 4.2 million will provide security and shelter to around 90 different people in 10 weeks.

Reportedly, one of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is its effect on domestic abuse cases, which have increased since the economic shutdown began. It has had repercussions for those who live in homes where they have no other place to stay.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter claims that many shelters continue to keep their doors open, but they generally deny around 90 people per week. Earlier this month, Dorsey announced a $ 1 billion donation to the relief fund through her participation in Square.

The Shawn Carter Foundation, which belongs to Jay-Z, also donated $ 2 million to help undocumented workers and children belonging to health and other emergency services workers. The fund will also help incarcerated people, the homeless and the elderly in New York and Los Angeles.

Other stars to donate large sums of money include George and Amal Clooney, who revealed a million dollar donation earlier this week. The celebrity pair sent money to various organizations, including SAG-AFTRA and the Lebanon Food Bank, among others.

Ad

Stars like Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson sent 120 tacos to healthcare workers at their local hospital, and Tyler Perry offered to pay for customers' meals at a grocery store in Atlanta, Georgia.



Post views:

0 0