RHOA's Kandi Burruss responds to Nene Leakes' claims that she blocked her splits

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss responded to Nene Leakes after she alluded to Kandi preventing her from having derivative shows on Bravo.

"This video will not last long but I wanted to address this. So @neneleakes said in his life with @tamarbraxton that I did not understand what he said on his YouTube … Now I do not know anything about you, but about this the video sounded like a lot of hatred and blame of & # 39; a certain person who keep giving a show & # 39; as the reason why their ideas are not happening. Am I stumbling? Who are you talking about in this video? "

During the live session with Tamar, Nene made the following comments:

"I think not having a show is because certain people don't want me to have a show. Why a person can do a show every season after our show is strange. To me, it looks very gloomy for the season of one person after season after season, and none of these other girls do anything. It seems like someone fears they are bigger than you. A threat basically, that is so ridiculous and so thirsty for them. It makes no sense to me. "