Home Entertainment RHOA's Kandi Burruss responds to Nene Leakes' claims that she blocked her...

RHOA's Kandi Burruss responds to Nene Leakes' claims that she blocked her splits

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss responded to Nene Leakes after she alluded to Kandi preventing her from having derivative shows on Bravo.

"This video will not last long but I wanted to address this. So @neneleakes said in his life with @tamarbraxton that I did not understand what he said on his YouTube … Now I do not know anything about you, but about this the video sounded like a lot of hatred and blame of & # 39; a certain person who keep giving a show & # 39; as the reason why their ideas are not happening. Am I stumbling? Who are you talking about in this video? "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©