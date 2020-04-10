Researchers want to use a smart ring to predict coronavirus symptoms – BGR

The Rockefeller Institute of Neuroscience at the University of West Virginia and WVU Medicine are seeking to detect new symptoms of coronavirus in healthcare workers early with the use of a smart ring.

The Oura Ring can "capture body signals such as resting heart rate (heart rate variability), body temperature, and calorie burning,quot; and analyze sleep.

The study will use AI to try to interpret health parameters in real time to predict a COVID-19 outbreak.

The only way to correctly diagnose the new coronavirus infection is with a specialized type of test. A sample from your mouth or nose is enough to detect the presence of a viral load. A second test can look for COVID-19 antibodies in your blood and determine if your immune system has fought the infection, or is starting to fight it. But there are not enough tests to perform, and you must meet specific criteria to obtain a test in some countries. As for immunity tests, they have not yet been widely implemented, and CDC will approve one in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 has some specific signs, but not all patients exhibit them. And the most common are also common to the flu. Add to that the fact that the new coronavirus is infectious even in people who have no symptoms, and that the incubation period is quite long, and ends with a big problem. Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany and Iceland demonstrated how critical it is to carry out large testing campaigns. But finding COVID-19 patients early is difficult without evidence. That's where a portable company could help, as researchers are trying to determine if a smart ring can help them predict the COVID-19 outbreak in healthcare workers.

The $ 299 Oura ring is the device in question. Unlike other wearable devices and smart watches, the ring can monitor some additional health parameters. According to the company, the device can "capture body signals such as resting heart rate (heart rate variability), body temperature, and calorie burning." One thing that stands out is the fever sensor, which can detect changes in temperature. We already know that fever is a common symptom of COVID-19.

Oura Health partnered with the Rockefeller Institute of Neuroscience at the University of West Virginia and WVU Medicine for the study. These parties are certainly not alone in seeking to employ data from portable devices to detect COVID-19 cases early. Germany has started a similar screening program for the general population, one that uses all kinds of portable devices. But the Oura Ring studio sounds more sophisticated than the German one:

The RNI approach not only measures the appearance of the increase in body temperature due to the Oura ring and physical symptoms, but goes further by observing the individual comprehensively: integrating physiological measures with psychological, cognitive and behavioral biometrics, such as stress and anxiety. In real time, this holistic approach can provide an early and more comprehensive assessment, monitoring the mind-body connection and homeostasis in the context of asymptomatic infection. Through this analysis, the team can forecast and predict the onset of fever, cough, fatigue, and other physical symptoms related to viral infections. (The emphasis is ours.)

It's one thing to take frequent temperature and pulse readings from a portable device or track sleep patterns. Stress and anxiety levels cannot be measured objectively.

"We are continuously monitoring mind-body connectivity through our integrated neuroscience platform that measures the autonomic nervous system, fatigue, anxiety, circadian rhythms, and other recovery and human endurance functions," said Dr. Ali Rezai, executive chairman of the WVU Rockefeller Institute of Neuroscience. . "Our AI-based models currently predict symptoms 24 hours before onset, and we are working on a prognosis of more than three days. This forecasting ability will help us anticipate this pandemic; limit spread to protect health workers, their families, and our communities; and improve our understanding of health recovery. "

The following clip gives us an idea of ​​what kind of data the AI ​​will take from the ring:

That kind of technology sounds too good to be true and it will be interesting to see if science can support these claims. Being able to predict symptoms 24 hours before onset could be a significant development. Studies have shown that patients are contagious before symptoms appear, if at all, so it will also be interesting to see if AI can catch asymptomatic patients.

As for the HRV, HRV sensor, as explained by Harvard Health PublishingIt could be a new way to track wellness. HRV measures the variation in time between each heartbeat, which may be an indication of how the autonomic nervous system (ANS) works:

(The healthier the ANS, the faster you can change gears, showing more endurance and flexibility. In recent decades, research has shown a link between low HRV and worsening depression or anxiety. A low HRV even it is associated with an increased risk of death and cardiovascular disease.

But portable devices may not be as good as heart monitors for controlling VFC. With that said, we'll just have to wait for the RNI COVID-19 study to work. The world definitely needs all the help it can get to beat this disease.

